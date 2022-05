Machine Gun Kelly couldn’t take his hands off his fiancée while walking the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards 2022 Sunday night. The two cozied up throughout the walk, with Kelly even stopping to take photos of his bride-to-be, but when it came time to be interviewed by E!, the “Bloody Valentine” rocker stood behind Fox and wrapped his arms around her like they were posing for prom photos. The romance was enough for the interviewer to note how “in love” they looked. They then dished that they’d be celebrating Fox’s 36th birthday at midnight. The poses were a far cry from...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO