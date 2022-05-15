ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

In Mexico City, An Unexpected Discovery of an Aztec Building

 3 days ago
Mexico City has a long, long history.

Most of the time, when workers are called in to modernize a building, it’s a relatively self-contained job. Sometimes, though, it turns out to involve a trip back into history. The latter was the case recently in Mexico City, where a planned renovation of a power station involved construction workers finding the remains of a building that hearkened back to the days of the Aztec Empire.

As Smithsonian Magazine reports, the building the workers found is likely close to 800 years old. The article notes that the building in question seems likely to be a residence, with a total size of 4,300 square feet.

It seems likely that the home was also used for agricultural purposes, with the presence of some bodies buried below the floor suggesting that it was home to multiple generations of a family. According to the article, an artifact — described in the article as “a nearly two-foot-high stone sculpture of a man wearing a loincloth and readying to throw something” — was also found on the site, with archaeologists delving further into its history.

The house was located in what was at the time Tenochtitlan, a city that became one of two capitals of the Aztec Empire. Where that city once stood is now present-day Mexico City. As one might expect from a city with such a long history, this residence is far from the only archaeological site located in Mexico City.

AmenRaa
3d ago

When most people think of Aztecs they think of primitive Indians because they show you the pyramids in Mexico but the Aztec were building Moorish style buildings like in Iberia on top of older structures ….these buildings where all over America in the 1800s then after the Wars of 1812 they were destroyed …go on YouTube and look up Jarid Boosters he has these photos ….these magnificent structures are all thru the Americas and they were not built by Europeans !!!!!!!!!!

gypsy roam
3d ago

Aztec very smart. fantastic culture. I love going to Mexico to see so much history. the pyramids are bigger than the ones in Egypt

Joshua Troyer
3d ago

The colonization of Mexico is one of the most amazing stories ever told. There should be movies a out it

IN THIS ARTICLE
