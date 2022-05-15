MISportsNow Top Plays: Week of 5/9-5/15

Another week of spring sports is in the books and with another week comes another edition of the MISportsNow Top Plays.

Here’s a look at some of the top plays of the past week from area action:

5. A little different category of ‘top play,’ Ogemaw Heights third base coach Dave Mairose shows cat-like reflexes to catch a foul ball lined right at him.

4. Traverse City St. Francis softball turns an inning-ending double play against Traverse City West. It’s one of two double plays the Gladiators turned in a 13-3 win over the Titans.

3. Traverse City West’s Amelia Blume scores off the post for the only goal in the Titans’ 1-0 victory over Cadillac in girls soccer. The win put the Titans in first place in the Big North.

2. Ogemaw Heights left fielder Dakota Rachow makes a diving catch in left field against Evart in softball. The Falcons and Wildcats would split the doubleheader.

1. Beal City’s Sami Ames catches a ball that deflects off the second baseman’s glove to secure the out against McBain. The Aggies swept the softball doubleheader with the Rambler.