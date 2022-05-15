Today in Crypto: Binance, OKX Delist LUNA and UST; Australia Opens Crypto ETF Market to Light Trading; International Investigators Suspect $1B Crypto Ponzi Scheme; Bitcoin Rises Above $30K

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...

STOCKS ・ 26 DAYS AGO