Today in Crypto: Binance, OKX Delist LUNA and UST; Australia Opens Crypto ETF Market to Light Trading; International Investigators Suspect $1B Crypto Ponzi Scheme; Bitcoin Rises Above $30K
Binance announced Friday (May 13) that it is suspending spot trading for LUNA and UST, which will be lifted when the network becomes stable. In a company blog post, Binance said it’s “continuing to work with the project team to create a more stable environment for users, and will keep the...www.pymnts.com
