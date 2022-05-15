Top Ten Stories for March 2022

On June 15, 2015, in my Message from the Commissioner, I wrote these words, “I believe that we are totally committed to a true partnership between our office and our member schools. What I mean by that is we rely on our principals, athletic directors and coaches to make our rules, and together, we all enforce them. Our primary goal as an organization is to provide opportunities for young men and young women to enjoy the benefits of high school athletic programs, while giving our student-athletes and our schools as much support as possible by educating our constituents, assisting them in understanding the interpretations of our rules and serving as a resource for all of our stakeholders. I believe our member schools share that same primary goal. Once our championship playoffs begin each season, our true partnership grows even stronger. We depend on our member schools to conduct and supervise playoff contests on their campuses or other suitable locations. When it is time for our Championship Finals, regarding the financial arrangements for our championships, we must work cooperatively with our schools in trying to encourage aƩendance, while keeping expenses down, so that we maximize the amount of revenue that we share with them.”

