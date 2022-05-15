ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Ten Stories for March 2022

By Shelley Henderson
Cover picture for the articleWhile pulling together the Top Ten Stories list on Sunday, April 10, I realized that I have neglected monthly, quarterly, and yearly Top Ten Stories. The last monthly Top...

foxla.com

Dine Latino Restaurant Week 2022 kicks off

LOS ANGELES - DINE LATINO Restaurant Week kicks off Tuesday, May 17. Launched by the Latino Restaurant Association, DINE LATINO Restaurant Week is an initiative that showcases the depth and diversity of Latino cuisine and restaurants to help encourage customers to sample the variety of Latin cuisine and different Latino restaurants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecoast.com

On the Market: A Cottage-Style Home in Laguna Beach

The separate casita features a fully equipped kitchen and its own entrance. Of note: Enjoy the gardens in the courtyard at this cottage-style home, where you’ll also find an outdoor shower and a sunroom. 266 La Brea St. Christopher Sirianni, 949-531-4022. Wisdom From A Florist. Lake Forest’s Stephanie Domingo...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ethikli opens in Long Beach as the city's first refill grocery store

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Aiming to eliminate waste, Nathan Fennacy shops at Ethikli, Long Beach’s first package-free grocery store. Ethikli sells all items in bulk, so customers can bring their own containers from home, fill them up, weight them and pay for only what they take. For customers like Fennacy, that means he is able to fill-up his reusable containers with chocolate protein powder without creating waste.
NBC San Diego

Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival

This fun-filled three day event offers early morning Hot Air Balloon Flights, an evening Balloon Glow, Wine Tastings, Craft Beer as well as a Commercial Court with over 150 vendors – and a Food Court filled with your favorite Festival foods!. The Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival offers...
TEMECULA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Carry-on pet program available on Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains

Amtrak and the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service, introduced a pet program for the Southern California train route. Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passengers can now bring their dogs and cats weighing up to 20 pounds onboard Pacific Surfliner trains for only $26 or 800 Amtrak Guest Reward points beginning May 20.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Heritage, hot rods displayed

Progress in the development of automobiles is in many ways a kind of history lesson, so it was appropriate that the Westminster Historical Society sponsored a classic car show on Sunday. Located at the Blakey Historical Park, 8612 Westminster Blvd., the event featured displays of historic and vintage automobiles from...
WESTMINSTER, CA
oc-breeze.com

LAEF’s Spring session enriches over 1300 kids

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation’s (LAEF) Spring After-School Program concluded last week, leaving its mark on more than 1300 students across the Los Alamitos Unified School District. Popular classes at the elementary schools included Musical Theater, Volleyball, Chess, Breakdance, Art Exploration, Karate and Real Science, Real Fun. This spring,...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
dailytitan.com

Five ocean view hiking trails in Orange County

The spring semester is coming to a close so summer will be here soon, and you may have some extra time to get outdoors. Spending time in nature surrounded by fresh air, trees, sun and the ocean's views can benefit your physical and mental health. Whether you want to go...
oc-breeze.com

Message from the CIF-SS Commissioner: True partnership – continued

On June 15, 2015, in my Message from the Commissioner, I wrote these words, “I believe that we are totally committed to a true partnership between our office and our member schools. What I mean by that is we rely on our principals, athletic directors and coaches to make our rules, and together, we all enforce them. Our primary goal as an organization is to provide opportunities for young men and young women to enjoy the benefits of high school athletic programs, while giving our student-athletes and our schools as much support as possible by educating our constituents, assisting them in understanding the interpretations of our rules and serving as a resource for all of our stakeholders. I believe our member schools share that same primary goal. Once our championship playoffs begin each season, our true partnership grows even stronger. We depend on our member schools to conduct and supervise playoff contests on their campuses or other suitable locations. When it is time for our Championship Finals, regarding the financial arrangements for our championships, we must work cooperatively with our schools in trying to encourage aƩendance, while keeping expenses down, so that we maximize the amount of revenue that we share with them.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

OC Zoo's Large Mammal Exhibit Is Now Open

Naming some of the beautiful natural gifts of Southern California? Many people wouldn't know where to even start, thanks to the amazing array of animals (both in the ocean and on land), the fabulous flora, the sunshine, and all of the wonders of the wilder world just beyond our doorsteps.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Late-Night Coachella Valley Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake centered in the desert east of Los Angeles rattled parts of Southern California late Sunday. The quake at 11:16 p.m., was located 4.6 miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs, 7.4 miles south of Yucca Valley, 13.5 miles north-northeast of Palm Springs and 15.7 miles north of Cathedral City. Its depth was more than 4 miles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Palm Desert Boys Golf forfeits golf championship

Palm Desert High School has self-reported a violaƟon of CIF-SS bylaws and will forfeit the 2022 CIF Southern Section-Ford Division 1 Boys Team Golf title. CIF-SS bylaws 504.M and 2212 state: In order to provide at least one day of respite from involvement in interscholastic athletics each week, no interscholastic games or practices of any kind are to be held on Sunday.
PALM DESERT, CA

