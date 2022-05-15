ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard Music Awards: Full List of Winners

By Kimberly Nordyke
 3 days ago
The Billboard Music Awards were  handed out Sunday night.

During the broadcast, Doja Cat was named top R&B artist and later won best R&B album for Planet Her . Megan Thee Stallion was named top female rap artist. Glass Animals was named top rock artist, and also was honored with the Pepsi Mic Drop Moment for “Heat Waves.”

Dan + Shay won the award for top country duo/group, while ILLENIUM  won top dance/electronic album for Fallen Embers.

Janet Jackson presented Mary J. Blige with the Billboard Icon Award. (See red carpet photos from the show here .)

Among the night’s performers were Morgan Wallen, marking his first performance at a major awards show since he was caught on camera using a racial slur, and Travis Scott, who has been keeping a low profile since 10 people died at his Astroworld Festival in Houston last year. Combs had said he insisted that Scott perform at the show, noting in a video posted on social media: “I’m uncancelling the canceled.” Scott and Wallen, who also went on to win the award for top male country artist, addressed either incident during their time onstage.

Also taking the stage were Becky G, Burna Boy, Dan + Shay, Ed Sheehan, Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Florence + The Machine, Latto, Machine Gun Kelly, Maxwell, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro and Silk Sonic.

Most of the categories were presented before the broadcast. Among those early winners, Drake was named top artist, while Olivia Rodrigo was named best new artist.

Drake won a total of five early awards, including top male artist and top rap album for Certified Lover Boy, while Rodrigo’s seven wins also included top Hot 100 artist, top streaming songs artist and top Billboard 200 album for SOUR .

Taylor Swift has four wins so far, including top Billboard 200 artist, while BTS has three wins, including top duo/group.

Heading into the show, Weeknd led the finalists for the 2022 BBMAs, with a total of 17 nominations.

The awards were announced in a live broadcast on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It also streamed live on Peacock. The show was hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs .

Awards were handed out in 62 categories spanning a variety of genres, including five categories that are new to this year’s show: top Billboard global 200 artist, top Billboard global excl. U.S. artist, top Billboard global 200 song, top Billboard global excl. U.S. song and top viral song.

This year’s BBMAs are based on the chart period of April 10, 2021, through March 26, 2022. Finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Luminate.

The Billboard Music Awards ceremony is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled PMRC. Robert Deaton and Combs are the executive producer of the BBMAs

A full list of winners follows.

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top New Artist
GIVĒON
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist
Drake (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group
BTS (WINNER)
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist
Adele
BTS (WINNER)
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Top Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) (WINNER)

Top R&B Artist
Doja Cat (WINNER)
GIVĒON
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist
GIVĒON
Khalid
The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat (WINNER)
Summer Walker
SZA

Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) (WINNER)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist
Drake (WINNER)
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist
Drake (WINNER)
Juice WRLD
Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Top Rap Tour
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) (WINNER)

Top Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Top Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan (Proud To Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) (WINNER)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) (WINNER)

Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Farruko
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist
Kali Uchis (WINNER)
KAROL G
ROSALÍA

Top Latin Duo/Group
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado (WINNER)
Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) (WINNER)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Marshmello
Tiësto

Top Christian Artist
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Lauren Daigle
Ye (WINNER)

Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye (WINNER)

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album
Adele “30”
Doja Cat “Planet Her”
Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”
Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR” (WINNER)

Top Soundtrack
“Arcane League of Legends”
“Encanto” (WINNER)
“In The Heights”
“Sing 2”
“tick, tick…BOOM!”

Top R&B Album
Doja Cat “Planet Her” (WINNER)
GIVĒON “When It’s All Said And Done…Take Time”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “An Evening With Silk Sonic”
Summer Walker “Still Over It”
The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

Top Rap Album
Drake “Certified Lover Boy” (WINNER)
Moneybagg Yo “A Gangsta’s Pain”
Rod Wave “SoulFly”
The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”
Ye “Donda”

Top Country Album
Florida Georgia Line “Life Rolls On”
Lee Brice “Hey World”
Taylor Swift “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”
Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)
Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”

Top Rock Album
AJR “OK ORCHESTRA”
Coldplay “Music Of The Spheres”
Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1”
John Mayer “Sob Rock”
twenty one pilots “Scaled and Icy” (WINNER)

Top Latin Album
Eslabon Armado “Corta Venas”
J Balvin “JOSE”
Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞”
KAROL G “KG0516” (WINNER)
Rauw Alejandro “VICE VERSA”

Top Dance/Electronic Album
C418 “Minecraft – Volume Alpha”
FKA twigs “CAPRISONGS”
ILLENIUM “Fallen Embers” (WINNER)
Porter Robinson “Nurture”
RÜFÜS DU SOL “Surrender”

Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood “My Savior”
CeCe Winans “Believe For It”
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music “Old Church Basement”
Phil Wickham “Hymn Of Heaven”
Ye “Donda” (WINNER)

Top Gospel Album
CeCe Winans “Believe For It”
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music “Old Church Basement”
Maverick City Music “Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition”
Maverick City Music & UPPERROOM “move your heart.”
Ye “Donda” (WINNER)

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY” (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Glass Animals “Heat Waves”
Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY” (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Selling Song
BTS “Butter” (WINNER)
BTS “Permission to Dance”
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top Radio Song
Dua Lipa “Levitating” (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON “Peaches”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY” (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY” (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)
BTS “Butter”
Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY” (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Viral Song (NEW)
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More” (WINNER)
GAYLE “abcdefu”
Glass Animals “Heat Waves”
Masked Wolf “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top R&B Song
Doja Cat & The Weeknd “You Right”
GIVĒON “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON “Peaches”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open” (WINNER)
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems “Essence”

Top Rap Song
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat “Knife Talk”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug “Way 2 Sexy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY” (WINNER)
Masked Wolf “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Polo G “RAPSTAR”

Top Country Song
Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood “If I Didn’t Love You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”
Luke Combs “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like” (WINNER)

Top Rock Song
Coldplay X BTS “My Universe”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Imagine Dragons “Follow You”
Måneskin “Beggin’” (WINNER)
THE ANXIETY: WILLOW & Tyler Cole “Meet Me At Our Spot”

Top Latin Song
Aventura x Bad Bunny “Volví”
Bad Bunny “Yonaguni”
Farruko “Pepas”
Kali Uchis “telepatía” (WINNER)
Rauw Alejandro “Todo De Ti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song
Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” (WINNER)
Farruko “Pepas”
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae “You”
Tiësto “The Business”
Travis Scott & HVME “Goosebumps”

Top Christian Song
Anne Wilson “My Jesus”
Ye “Hurricane” (WINNER)
Ye “Moon”
Ye “Off The Grid”
Ye “Praise God”

Top Gospel Song
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine “Jireh”
Ye “Hurricane” (WINNER)
Ye “Moon”
Ye “Off The Grid”
Ye “Praise God”

