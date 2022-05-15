ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

Republicans criticize Pritzker over LaSalle outbreak

By Cole Henke
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6wph_0ff9OhA000

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — In November 2020, 36 veterans died in a COVID outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans Home. An audit by the Illinois Auditor General found serious faults in the response from the Department of Public Health and the Governor’s office.

Republicans are using Governor Pritzker’s own words against him from the 2018 campaign trail, when he criticized then-governor Bruce Rauner for a Legionnaires outbreak at the Quincy Veterans Home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 3

whatever buddy
2d ago

Both parties are responsible for all things that go bad in Illinois and other state’s, that’s only because we have two parties the democrats and the republicans, and their so busy blaming each other that not even trying to resolve the problem. We the people need to make better choices when we go to the polls this year.

Reply
3
Related
WGN News

Pritzker signs new law making Illinois first Midwest state to ban ghost guns

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed HB4383 Wednesday, which makes buying, selling or possessing guns without serial numbers illegal in the state. So-called “ghost guns” are virtually untraceable due to the lack of serial number, and have been bought by individuals online without a background check or firearms owner identification card. The governor signed […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Pritzker takes anti-inflation message to the grocery aisle

Governor JB Pritzker’s reelection campaign made a stop at Riverside Foods on Tuesday to highlight his election-year tax relief plan. The governor pushed the shopping cart for Laura Pfeiffer, who was out buying groceries for her family. Last month, the governor signed into law a one-year suspension of the...
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

Pritzker announces response to baby formula shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker announced Illinois is working to help families get through a national baby formula shortage with a series of steps. The state is encouraging retailers to set aside formula for low-income Illinois families who are enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). The Illinois Department of Human Services has trained caseworkers to help families with formula questions through the IDHS Help Line, which can be reached by dialing 1-800-843-6154.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Bill allows Illinois hunters to use lighter rifles

Deer hunters may soon have more firearm options in Illinois. The Illinois legislature unanimously passed a measure permitting the use of centerfire single-shot rifles for deer hunting. The measure could soon be signed by the governor. Master hunter, instructor and owner of New Salem Firearms Larry Dale of Petersburg, Illinois,...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Lasalle, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Government
Lasalle, IL
Government
City
Lasalle, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois elections are seeing their most competitive races since 1998

The November 2022 elections in Illinois are projected to feature the highest number of contested state House races over the past 24 years, according to research by the Illinois Policy Institute. Over the last 22 years, on average, only 64 of Illinois’ 118 state House districts have been contested by...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Pritzker signs Jelani Day Bill into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed into law on Monday a bill that was directly inspired by the disappearance and death of Jelani Day. The bill requires Illinois coroners to notify and consult the FBI if they are unable to identify a body within 72 hours of the body being found. It’s a much shorter time than Carmen Bolden-Day had to wait when her son went missing in August.
ILLINOIS STATE
illinoisnewsnow.com

Wirepoints: Illinois property tax bills have grown 268% since 1990

(The Center Square) – Illinois property taxes have far outpaced household incomes and home values since 1990, a Wirepoints analysis shows. Tax bills per household have grown 268% since 1990, while average home values have grown 114%. According to the nonprofit Wirepoints, the average household now owes nearly $4,400...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Rauner
advantagenews.com

A Republican state senator is pushing for a special legislative session in Illinois to address gas prices across the state

A Republican state senator is pushing for a special legislative session in Illinois to address high gas prices across the state. As of May 12, according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas statewide was $4.80. In Chicago, the average price has reached $5.17 per gallon. State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, said his legislation to cap the state’s sales tax on motor fuel at 18 cents per gallon could provide real relief to consumers.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Carvana loses license to operate in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Secretary of State says it has suspended the license of online auto dealer Carvana after the company failed to properly transfer titles on vehicles it sold. The company is also accused of misusing out-of-state temporary registration permits, according to Automotive News. The Secretary of State opened an investigation into […]
ILLINOIS STATE
illinoisnewsnow.com

Illinois primaries the most competitive since 1998

(The Center Square) – The November 2022 elections in Illinois are projected to feature the highest number of contested state House races over the past 24 years, according to research by the Illinois Policy Institute. Over the last 22 years, on average, only 64 of Illinois’ 118 state House...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Wcia#Covid#The Lasalle Veterans Home#Legionnaires#The Quincy Veterans Home#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
hoiabc.com

Illinois EPA finalizing plan for EV rebate program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois is moving closer to finalizing the rules for an electric vehicle rebate program starting this summer. It is part of the goal to have 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. That goal was a key pillar of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act signed into law last year.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
hoiabc.com

During Pekin visit, GOP candidate for Governor backs voter ID laws

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With the primary a little more than a month away, Republican candidate for governor Jesse Sullivan shared his plans for ensuring voter integrity in elections. Sullivan joined some county clerks on Tuesday to tour an election facility in Pekin and discuss efforts to make...
PEKIN, IL
WGN News

WGN News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy