ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor bullpen can't close it out, as K-State rallies for 7-5 series-clinching win

By Staff report
WacoTrib.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN, Kan. — There’s just no relief in sight for the Baylor baseball team. Baylor’s bullpen has endured its share of struggles throughout the 2022 season, but this may have introduced a new low. Kansas State pummeled reliever Matt Voelker for a six-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning...

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Battle-tested Bears get rematch with Tennessee in Elite Eight

The Baylor men’s tennis team will be walking a familiar road, and a tough one, as the Bears enter the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Thursday at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Illinois. Baylor advanced to the national final match in 2021 before falling, 4-1, against Florida. At the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WacoTrib.com

Baylor golfer Keefer falls to 19th after two rounds in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Baylor’s Johnny Keefer shot a 3-over 75 in the second round of the Norman Regional on Tuesday at the Jimmie Austin Golf Club. That followed a 67 in Monday’s opening round, and puts Keefer at even-par through the first two rounds and a tie for 19th overall. It wasn’t a great start to the round for the BU junior, as he opened with bogeys on two of the first three holes. But he did have a few bright spots, including a birdie on the par-4 17th, one of the course’s most difficult holes, playing to a 4.46 stroke average.
NORMAN, OK
WacoTrib.com

Baylor's Keefer tied for fifth after one round in NCAA Regional at Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Baylor golfer Johnny Keefer opened with a 3-under 69 at the NCAA’s Norman Regional on Monday at Jimmie Austin Golf Club. Keefer, competing in the event as an individual, is tied for fifth overall after one round. The 69 was the BU junior's 10th collegiate round in the 60s and his 17th round of par or better this season.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Waco, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
College Football News

Baylor Bears Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Baylor Bears Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Baylor season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Keys To The Season | Season Prediction, What Will Happen. Baylor Top 10 Players | Schedule & Analysis. Baylor Bears Preview 2022. It wasn’t always pretty,...
WACO, TX
FanBuzz

The Mystery Behind Kansas Football’s Unexpected 12-1 Season in 2007

The year 2007 was the one you didn’t want to be the No. 2 ranked team in college football. The reason? It was cursed. There was a nine-week stretch where the second-ranked team in the land lost seven times. USC, Cal, South Florida, Boston College, Oregon, Kansas and West Virginia fell while holding the spot. Teams held their breath every Sunday as the new rankings were released knowing a No. 2 ranking inevitably meant you were losing whether you were playing Southwestern Metro Tech or Ohio State.
LAWRENCE, KS
bringonthecats.com

Kansas State Basketball: Help Wanted

Not going to lie to y’all, I’m a bit confused about what’s going on with Kansas State basketball at the moment. Me being confused isn’t particularly concerning, because the only person who needs to know the plan is Coach Tang and his staff, but it’s a little hard to parse from the outside looking in. His recent interview with Kellis Robinett in the Eagle didn’t clarify much for me, in fact, it made things even murkier. I was a little taken aback by his statement that “when I was coming in I thought there were only three guys I would want to stay.” That’s nothing, if not a bold statement, but one facilitated by the current state of college basketball. At the very least we can take the “kids should want to play for a school and not a coach” narrative, douse it in gasoline and toss a match.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Rodriguez
KWTX

UIL rules in favor of Whitney, Wildcats advance to Regional Quarterfinals

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - For the second year in a row, the Whitney baseball team is headed to the Regional Quarterfinals!. The Wildcats beat Academy on Saturday to clinch the series win- but controversy followed. The official scorebook indicated that Whitney’s pitcher was over the legal number of allotted pitches...
WHITNEY, TX
WIBW

Topeka West’s Elijah Brooks named Mr. Kansas Basketball

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Elijah Brooks was exactly where you’d expect him to be Tuesday when he got the news: he’s this year’s Mr. Kansas Basketball. “I was up at the gym, actually,” he said. Brooks finished a historic season having set Topeka West’s single-game, single-season...
TOPEKA, KS
saturdaydownsouth.com

FOX announces it will air Alabama-Texas game; fans upset

One of the biggest nonconference matchups of the entire 2022 season will take place in Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 10, when the Alabama Crimson Tide head to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns. It’ll be a matchup between the legendary Nick Saban and his former offensive coordinator, second-year...
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

UIL declares Whitney as rightful area-round winner

Put the controversy to rest — Whitney is moving on. The UIL rules committee met on Monday to review a dispute between the baseball coaches at Whitney and Academy over whether a Wildcats pitcher had gone over the weekly pitch count rule, which caps a pitcher at 110 pitches, at which point he must have four days rest before pitching again. The committee voted that Whitney did not violate the rule, meaning that the Wildcats’ 5-4 Game 3 area-round win over the Bumblebees will hold up.
WHITNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#Kansas State#College Baseball#Baylor#Wildcats
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas Waiting On Two Key Decisions As Jayhawks Solidify Roster

A month after winning the national championship the Kansas Jayhawks are having the turnover they expected but have plenty of talent to take up the slack next season. A half-dozen Jayhawks were out the door after the title. Guard Ochai Agbaji and forward David McCormack declared for the NBA Draft and aren’t coming back. Forward Mitch Lightfoot, guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, guard Remy Martin and guard Chris Teahan are all out of eligibility.
KANSAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Lonnie Judd accepts Robinson AD post

Lonnie Judd grew up circling the Midway-Robinson football game on the schedule, mostly because he would be lining up for the Panthers. “When I was a student at Midway, our first game of the year was always Robinson,” Judd said. “I grew up with Midway playing Robinson and it was always a great game.”
ROBINSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
farmtalknews.com

Well-known lifelong Kansas leader is actually a cowboy

Perhaps more often recognized as a political and financial leader, being a cowboy remains closest to his heart. “I’ve had lots of great experiences, met many good people, cowboys were the greatest of all,” Dave Owen declared. The retired Lenexa man served as Kansas lieutenant governor, worked for...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Rabbits in the garden? K-State offers protection advice

MANHATTAN — Rabbits are a common invader of home gardens, especially when plants flower in spring. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said there are many common-sense ways to keep the hungry critters out. “This time of year, rabbits gravitate to young vegetables and flowers,” Upham said. “But...
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy