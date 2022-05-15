ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Michael Jordan Team Gets Win Sunday: NASCAR World Reacts

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was a very good day for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team on Sunday evening. Kurt Busch, who drives...

thespun.com

Comments / 8

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Crystal Marsh, the Girlfriend of NASCAR Pro, Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman’s racing isn’t the only thing drawing his fans to NASCAR this season. Ever since the stock car racing pro revealed his relationship in late 2021, fans have been grappling for a glimpse of Alex Bowman’s girlfriend. Crystal Marsh has made the occasional appearance on his official social media and at his racing events. She has kept a low profile online, making NASCAR followers more curious about her. So, we reveal more about her background in this Crystal Marsh wiki.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Rajon Rondo allegations

According to TMZ, Ashley Bachelor says Rondo routinely verbally abuses her and their kids and threatened to do harm to her if she didn’t bring their son back downstairs to talk to him. “I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,” said Bachelor....
NBA
The Spun

Chris Paul Has Already Made A Decision On Next Season

Chris Paul is dead set on being back with the Phoenix Suns next season. The Suns got upset by the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night in Game 7 as they lost at home, 123-90. The Mavericks will now take on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Paul...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Denny Hamlin
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Released Quarterback Monday: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots have waived quarterback, D'Eriq King. The move was announced on Monday after the Patriots signed King directly after the NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent. King was the starting quarterback at Miami during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and was also at Houston from 2016-19.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Mocked Chris Paul After Game 7 For The 10 O’Clock Curfew He Gave His Suns Teammates: “Curfew, 10 O’Clock!”

Jason Kidd will be on Cloud 9 right now, as he was able to lead his Dallas Mavericks past the reigning Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns and into the Western Conference Finals. Kidd, who won his only NBA championship in Dallas, is now the head coach of the team and has done a wonderful job with them. After the game, Kidd gave a motivating speech to his players and even took a shot at Chris Paul.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan#Nascar World#Racing#Talladega
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Washington

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kurt Busch Wins at Kansas, Chase Elliott Stays on Top

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kurt Busch wins at Kansas, Chase Elliott still No. 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ladies and gentlemen, we have another new race winner. For the 11th time in 13 races this season, a different driver ended the day in victory lane. This time it was Kurt Busch, driving a Jordan Brand-sponsored Toyota for 23XI Racing, picking up his 34th career win. He passed his brother Kyle Busch and defending champion Kyle Larson in the final 25 laps to earn the win.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is Worried About 1 Major Program

During a recent interview with ESPN's Paul Finebaum at the Regions Tradition, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he'd like to see more parity in college football. "One of the things I'd like to see us be able to work back to is everything in college football has always had parity," Saban said. "Same scholarships, same academic support, healthcare, whatever it is. I don't think we have that balance right now, which can affect the parity of college football and college athletics as a whole."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanBuzz

Kurt Busch Recalls His First 23XI Racing Meeting With Michael Jordan: “We Are Here to Win.”

Heading into the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, Kurt Busch hadn’t won a NASCAR Cup Series race before July in a season since 2017, when he won that year’s Daytona 500. Busch has typically gotten into his grove after the middle of the season in recent years, but his recent win at Kansas shows the 43-year-old NASCAR vet can still get it done at the sport’s highest level.
MOTORSPORTS
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Blamed For Phoenix Suns' Brutal Playoff Exit After Calling Luka Doncic A 'Ho'

Phoenix, AZ – Lil Wayne had a courtside seat for Game 7 between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns on Sunday (May 15), but his recent words came back to haunt him. During Game 4 of the series on May 8, Weezy took to Twitter to call Luka Doncic a “ho” after he was left unimpressed with the way the Mavericks star was behaving on the court. While attending Game 7 at the Footprint Center on Sunday, a shell-shocked Wayne watched on as Doncic dropped 35 points, along with 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
PHOENIX, AZ
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: May 2022 (Kansas Speedway)

On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded at Kansas Speedway. The 1.5-mile track hosted the AdventHealth 400. View the Kansas penalty report below. During the event, Justin Haley had a wheel come off his machine. He becomes the latest driver and team to be handed a stiff penalty for the loss of a wheel.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
506K+
Followers
61K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy