ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Woods, CA

Multiple Victims in California Church Shooting, Police Say

By Christopher Mele
The New York Times
The New York Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13kqLd_0ff9OFdm00

Multiple victims were reported in a shooting at a Southern California church Sunday, authorities said.

“Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter. “Multiple victims have been shot.”

The department said later that officials had recovered a weapon that might have been involved in the shooting and that one person was in custody.

Photos posted on social media showed a large presence of emergency responders outside Geneva Presbyterian Church. A worker at a nearby business reported seeing police officers on the street and helicopters overheard.

The city of Laguna Woods, about 50 miles southwest of Los Angeles, was incorporated in 1999.

More than 90% of the city’s population of nearly 18,000 people consists of residents of Laguna Woods Village, a 2,100-acre age-restricted community where at least one resident of each housing unit must be 55 or older. Amenities include an equestrian center and a 27-hole golf course.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 19

Related
SFGate

Churchgoers tackled gunman after deadly California church shooting

LOS ANGELES — A gunman attacked a lunch banquet at a Taiwanese church in Laguna Woods, killing one person and wounding five others Sunday before congregants tackled him, tied him up with an extension cord and grabbed his two weapons, authorities said. “That group of churchgoers displayed what we...
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
KTLA

2 arrested months after fatal beating of homeless man in Anaheim

Two homeless people have been arrested months after the fatal beating of another homeless man in Anaheim, authorities said Tuesday. Gilbert Daisaku Johnson was found along the 100 block of West Broadway suffering from head injuries about 3:45 a.m. Nov. 15, 2021. The 32-year-old who had previously lived in Costa Mesa was taken to a […]
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Woods, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Woman Serving Life Charged with Running Stolen Identities Ring

Federal authorities arrested five people Tuesday allegedly linked to a Los Angeles-based ring that obtained at least $2 million in California unemployment insurance benefits by using stolen identities, some of which belonged to California prison inmates. The arrests stemmed from a 39-count indictment that charges 13 defendants with using stolen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pandemic unemployment fraud ring ran by woman serving life in prison

A Corona woman serving a life sentence for helping murder her mother in 2001 was charged with leading a group that defrauded the state out of millions in unemployment insurance benefits. The Department of Justice charged 13 defendants, five of whom were arrested, for the scheme to use stolen identities and defraud California, out of $2 million, mostly in pandemic-related unemployment relief, and mostly in the second half of 2020. The indictment charges all defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, which can carry a maximum sentence of 30 years of prison.According to the indictment, they are alleged...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man dies after being pushed off bike, hitting head: LAPD

A man found dead in downtown Los Angeles overnight was likely pushed off his bicycle, police said. Around 12:10 a.m., officers received a call reporting a man down near the intersection of West 7th and Flower streets, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Investigators believe a man in his 40s was riding his bicycle […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
CBS LA

Exclusive: Security video shows suspected shoplifter hit 61-year-old store owner

Security video captured a suspected shoplifter hit a South Los Angeles shop owner after she confronted him, an attack that sent her to the hospital. "I told him can you pay. And He was talking very close to my face. he looks like he's going to go inside the store, but he's not. He pushed me," said Mrs. Chang, the 61-year-old owner of G&J Market. Chang said the man had been flirting with a woman in front of him and actually paid for her item, but then tried to walk out of the store with some groceries. Cameras inside the store capture a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
thedowneypatriot.com

Crime Report: 5/16/22

On May 2 at 2 am, officers responded to the 8200 block of Telegraph Rd. to reports of a male yelling for help. Responding officers located two adult male victims who stated they were contacted by three suspects who robbed them of $40,000 in jewelry and a French bulldog. The suspects were armed with a kitchen knife and one handgun. The victims were able to exit the location unharmed and called for help. The suspects fled the scene.
LAKEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang related shooting leaves one dead in Watts

WATTS – A 20-year-old man suffered a fatal wound in a Watts shooting, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:20 p.m. Sunday at 10929 Compton Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The victim was walking down the street when...
WATTS, OK
foxla.com

2 killed in crash with big rig on 210 Freeway

LOS ANGELES - Two people were killed in a crash involving a big rig in the Tujunga area Monday. The two-vehicle collision was reported just before 5:25 p.m. on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway near La Tuna Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two people were pronounced dead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Archdiocese of Los Angeles says it never gave Villanueva permission to shoot campaign ad at church

LOS ANGELES - This week, incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva released a new campaign ad for his re-election bid. In the ad, the incumbent sheriff is seen entering a church, walking along the aisle with a voiceover of Villanueva saying a prayer for the homelesses in Los Angeles, for his department's deputies and the safety of the public playing in the background.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Crystal McCallum, Wayne Swanson, Andrew Chaves Dead after Solo-Car Accident on Pacific Coast Highway [Newport Beach, CA]

Three Dead after Solo-Vehicle Collision near Rusty Pelican Restaurant. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m., in the 3000 block of Pacific Coast Highway on May 12. For reasons unknown, a vehicle crashed into a curb before striking construction equipment on the south side of the road. The three occupants inside suffered fatal injuries upon impact.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
onscene.tv

Homeowner Fights With Suspect During Break In | Oxnard

05.15.2022 | 4:00 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard Police officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Oldham Circle reference screaming in the area and a gunshot being heard. Upon arrival, officers contacted two males who were in the patio area of a residence struggling over a shotgun. The...
OXNARD, CA
The New York Times

The New York Times

229K+
Followers
1K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy