Multiple Victims in California Church Shooting, Police Say

Multiple victims were reported in a shooting at a Southern California church Sunday, authorities said.

“Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter. “Multiple victims have been shot.”

The department said later that officials had recovered a weapon that might have been involved in the shooting and that one person was in custody.

Photos posted on social media showed a large presence of emergency responders outside Geneva Presbyterian Church. A worker at a nearby business reported seeing police officers on the street and helicopters overheard.

The city of Laguna Woods, about 50 miles southwest of Los Angeles, was incorporated in 1999.

More than 90% of the city’s population of nearly 18,000 people consists of residents of Laguna Woods Village, a 2,100-acre age-restricted community where at least one resident of each housing unit must be 55 or older. Amenities include an equestrian center and a 27-hole golf course.

