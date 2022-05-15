ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

Republicans criticize Pritzker over LaSalle outbreak

By Cole Henke
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OR60Z_0ff9ODsK00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — In November 2020, 36 veterans died in a COVID outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans Home. An audit by the Illinois Auditor General found serious faults in the response from the Department of Public Health and the Governor’s office.

Republicans are using Governor Pritzker’s own words against him from the 2018 campaign trail, when he criticized then-governor Bruce Rauner for a Legionnaires outbreak at the Quincy Veterans Home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Pritzker signs to ban “ghost guns” statewide

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker signed HB4383 into law, which bans the sale and possession of “ghost guns” statewide. A press release states that “ghost guns” refer to unserialized, privately made firearms that are often sold as a set of parts to be assembled at home, allowing prohibited buyers to get around background checks. Ghost […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois sets Crossing Guard Appreciation Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The local traffic directors for schools are receiving recognition from Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker has declared May 19 as Crossing Guard Appreciation Day in Illinois to honor those who help ensure the safety of students throughout Illinois as they walk and bike to school. “Crossing guards are not only friendly faces […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Bill allows Illinois hunters to use lighter rifles

Deer hunters may soon have more firearm options in Illinois. The Illinois legislature unanimously passed a measure permitting the use of centerfire single-shot rifles for deer hunting. The measure could soon be signed by the governor. Master hunter, instructor and owner of New Salem Firearms Larry Dale of Petersburg, Illinois,...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Lasalle, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Government
Lasalle, IL
Government
City
Lasalle, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois receives funding for family planning services

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois has received funding for family planning services previously restricted by the last federal administration. Governor Pritzker announced that Illinois has received $5.4 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that will support and expand access to equitable and affordable family planning services for low-income […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Telegraph

State fair slide nearly joined exodus from Illinois

I’ve been thinking about that a lot this past week. The Illinois State Fair was in danger of losing my favorite attraction. No, not the butter cow or Turasky’s thin cut ribeye sandwiches or the annual steer show. We are talking about serious high-brow entertainment: the Giant Slide.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Illinois EPA finalizing plan for EV rebate program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois is moving closer to finalizing the rules for an electric vehicle rebate program starting this summer. It is part of the goal to have 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. That goal was a key pillar of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act signed into law last year.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Carvana loses license to operate in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Secretary of State says it has suspended the license of online auto dealer Carvana after the company failed to properly transfer titles on vehicles it sold. The company is also accused of misusing out-of-state temporary registration permits, according to Automotive News. The Secretary of State opened an investigation into […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Rauner
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Fair slide up for sale

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A push is underway to keep an iconic piece of the Illinois State Fairgrounds at its home. The state fair slide is up for sale. A number of prospective buyers are talking about dismantling and moving it, but Springfield city leaders said not so fast to that move. The city council […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wamwamfm.com

Earthquake Recorded in Evansville

Evansville/Vanderburgh County EMA recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at around 7:30 Monday night. The epicenter of the quake was by Mount Vernon, Illinois about 75 miles west of Evansville. Vanderburgh County officials say residents of Southwestern Indiana may have gotten a bit of a scare if they felt the weak...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Wcia#Covid#The Lasalle Veterans Home#Legionnaires#The Quincy Veterans Home#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
Inside Indiana Business

Farmland Values Continue to Climb

Over the past three months, the value of good Indiana farmland has increased 8% over the previous quarter, according to the latest data from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago. The Fed also says year-over-year, the value has increased 23% in the Hoosier State. District-wide, which includes all or...
INDIANA STATE
wvik.org

Illinois QC Creek Survey

Flood maps help determine insurance requirements and help communities reduce their risk during floods. Chris Hanstad, senior engineer for the Illinois State Water Survey, says flood plain studies are routine. "What we're seeing varies across the state, there are portions of the state where we've seen the flood plain decreasing,...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois gardeners on alert for invasive jumping worms

CHICAGO — It sounds like something out of a horror movie, and it will probably give some gardeners nightmares, but an invasive species of ravenous jumping worms is slithering their way across Illinois. The worms which are native to East Asia, are a glossy gray or brown with a white band, and the U.S. Department […]
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Health alert issued for ham bought from Wal-mart

WASHINGTON (WEHT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) ham product because the product may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy