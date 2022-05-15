ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

19-year-old Texan becomes youngest African-American to graduate law school in U.S.

By Jala Washington
KXAN
 3 days ago

DALLAS (Nexstar) — A Texas law student is the youngest Black student to graduate from law school in the entire country.

Haley Schlitz walked across the stage to get her diploma on Friday — making history as the youngest graduate from Southern Methodist University Law School.

“I graduated high school at 13, graduated undergrad at 16,” Schlitz said. “Actually for the longest time — like the first maybe like 12 years, 13 years in my life — I actually wanted to be an ER doctor because my mom’s an ER doctor.”

Before she decided what she was going to do and who she was going to be, she had to do some soul searching. It started when her parents pulled her out of public school to home-school her.

“All the way up through fourth grade, everything was fine,” Schlitz said.

Soon after that, Schlitz said she began to face challenges at her school in Keller, outside of Dallas.

“We had experienced a lot of racism in the school as well,” Schlitz said. “When the teacher was teaching slavery, other students that looked over at me were like, ‘You know, if we lived back in that day, we’d own you.'”

Homeschooling made it possible for her to fast-track her education. She decided to pursue law because she feels that is where she can really make an impact.

Now, she’s on her way to becoming a licensed lawyer.

“I want to go into educational policy,” Schlitz said. “I’m passionate about racial equity, gender equity, education equity, teacher diversity, student mistreatment…microaggressions [awareness].”

Schlitz hopes to have a hand in legislative work, working alongside elected officials, or even nonprofits.

Her drive and motivation leave her parents proud, though that word doesn’t explain the true magnitude of their feelings.

“As a parent, the intent never was, ‘Oh, we’re gonna make her into this superstar,’ or making this the path that she ended up making for herself,” said Haley’s dad William Schlitz as he held back tears. “I remember holding her [when she was born] and whispering to her, ‘Haley, the world is yours. You just do whatever you want to do, baby girl, Daddy’s gonna be here. And we’re on this journey. And as long as I can ride with you, I will ride with you.'”

Now, Schlitz just wants to leave her mark.

“Eating, ‘no’s’ for breakfast, not letting people tell me what I can and can’t do,” she said. “They don’t know me, I know me. I just hope that a story like mine inspires other people to really, really take charge.”

Comments / 155

Alcantara
3d ago

Congratulations! You obviously know how to stay focused and work hard. Our public schools need a lot of help and unfortunately for the same reasons you were homeschooled. Undoubtedly you received a much better education. Cudos to your parents for making choices that made you successful and sticking with you all the way. Can only imagine how proud they are.

Reply(1)
41
Christina Legrand
3d ago

Congratulations! Amazing.Funny how people believe women of color are so oppressed in Texas. And here you are showing them wrong. You're making many people proud.

Reply(12)
42
Richard Zimmerman
3d ago

Two factors that fast tracked her accomplishments, Mom wad an ER doctor which allowed the affordability to her education. Second, nome schooling her child solidifies public education is garbage. I am in no way taking away from her accomplishments because she put in the work to be blessed with her achievements. The hardest part is yet to come. The ability to stay focused on being unbiased with decisions to the betterment of society instead of wealth, greed, power and authority. Kudos to your parents to open the doors to expand your mind.

Reply(4)
19
IN THIS ARTICLE
