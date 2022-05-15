ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

⚾️ Kansas Falls in Series Finale to No. 20 TCU

kuathletics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kan. — On senior day at Hoglund Ballpark Sunday, the No. 20 ranked TCU Horned Frogs came away with a 8-2 win against the Kansas Jayhawks. Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna hit his eighth home run of the season. PITCHERS OF RECORD. Win: Augie Mihlbauer (2-0) Final line:...

kuathletics.com

kuathletics.com

⚾️ Kansas Heads to Austin for Final Regular Season Series

When May 19-21 Where Austin, Texas // UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Thu. 6:30 p.m. CT LHP Daniel Hegarty (6-5, 4.43 ERA) LHP Pete Hansen (8-1, 3.08 ERA) Fri. 6:30 p.m. CT RHP Cole Larsen (1-8, 8.26 ERA) LHP Lucas Gordon (5-1, 2.66 ERA) Sat. 2:30 p.m. CT RHP Ryan Vanderhei (5-6,...
AUSTIN, TX
FanBuzz

The Mystery Behind Kansas Football’s Unexpected 12-1 Season in 2007

The year 2007 was the one you didn’t want to be the No. 2 ranked team in college football. The reason? It was cursed. There was a nine-week stretch where the second-ranked team in the land lost seven times. USC, Cal, South Florida, Boston College, Oregon, Kansas and West Virginia fell while holding the spot. Teams held their breath every Sunday as the new rankings were released knowing a No. 2 ranking inevitably meant you were losing whether you were playing Southwestern Metro Tech or Ohio State.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

⚾️ Border Showdown Returns to Lawrence on Tuesday

Kansas (20-32, 4-17 Big 12) vs. Missouri (26-22, 8-19 SEC) Tue. 6 p.m. CT RHP Jake Adams (2-2, 9.61 ERA) LHP Christian Wall (2-2, 5.04 ERA) LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. CT at Hoglund Ballpark in their final home game of the season. The first 250 fans will receive a rally towel. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.
LAWRENCE, KS
College Sports
kuathletics.com

🏌️ Jayhawks in 7th After Opening Round of NCAA Regionals

BRYAN, Texas – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team is in seventh place after the opening round of the NCAA Bryan Regional at the Traditions Golf Club. The Jayhawks shot a 1-over, 289 as a team to open the tournament. Kansas is four shots behind fifth-place Oregon State and...
BRYAN, TX
bringonthecats.com

Kansas State Basketball: Help Wanted

Not going to lie to y’all, I’m a bit confused about what’s going on with Kansas State basketball at the moment. Me being confused isn’t particularly concerning, because the only person who needs to know the plan is Coach Tang and his staff, but it’s a little hard to parse from the outside looking in. His recent interview with Kellis Robinett in the Eagle didn’t clarify much for me, in fact, it made things even murkier. I was a little taken aback by his statement that “when I was coming in I thought there were only three guys I would want to stay.” That’s nothing, if not a bold statement, but one facilitated by the current state of college basketball. At the very least we can take the “kids should want to play for a school and not a coach” narrative, douse it in gasoline and toss a match.
MANHATTAN, KS
kuathletics.com

⚽ Kansas Soccer Mourns Loss of Former Student-Athlete Regan Gibbs

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Former Kansas Soccer student-athlete Regan Gibbs died on Monday at the age of 25. Gibbs was a goalkeeper for the Jayhawks soccer program from 2015-18. A native of Naches, Wash., Gibbs was a member of two NCAA Tournament teams during her career at KU. Statement from...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

⚾️ Kansas-Missouri Canceled on Tuesday Night Due to Inclement Weather

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Tuesday night’s game between Kansas and Missouri at Hoglund Ballpark has been canceled due to forecasted inclement weather. The game will not be made up. Kansas will finish out the regular season against No. 17 Texas in Austin for a three-game series beginning on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT. All three games will be broadcast on Longhorn Network and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

Jayhawk Rowing Announces Yearly Awards

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head coach Carrie Cook-Callen and the Kansas Rowing staff announced the team’s 2021-22 team awards on Monday at the team’s annual banquet, which was held in the Burge Union. The two major awards given out on the evening were Oarswoman of the Year and...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

📣 2022-23 Rock Chalk Dance Team Announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Spirit Squad Director, Cathy Jarzemkoski, head Rock Chalk Dance Coach, Katie Burris and assistant coach Brooke Beck are excited to announce the 2022-2023 University of Kansas Rock Chalk Dancers team on Wednesday evening. The coaching staff guided candidates through a three-day tryout where athletes showcased game...
LAWRENCE, KS
KWTX

UIL rules in favor of Whitney, Wildcats advance to Regional Quarterfinals

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - For the second year in a row, the Whitney baseball team is headed to the Regional Quarterfinals!. The Wildcats beat Academy on Saturday to clinch the series win- but controversy followed. The official scorebook indicated that Whitney’s pitcher was over the legal number of allotted pitches...
WHITNEY, TX
kshb.com

Visitation, funeral services announced for Larry Holley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrangements have been made for former William Jewell College men’s basketball coach Larry Holley’s funeral. Holley died unexpectedly May 12. During a 48-year career as head men’s basketball coach, including 40 seasons at Jewell, he amassed the 10th most victories (919) among all men’s college basketball coaches at any level.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

The future of golf returns to south KC in AdventHealth Championship

The AdventHealth Championship returns to Blue Hills Country Club in south Kansas City on May 19 as the PGA’s developmental level, the Korn Ferry Tour brings the best young professional golfers in the world to south Kansas City as they compete to reach the PGA Tour. A year ago,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ballparkdigest.com

New downtown Royals ballpark seems to be a matter of when, not if

A new downtown Royals ballpark in Kansas City apparently is a matter of when, not if, as the team and community leaders have settled on two leading sites for a new home. When John Sherman took over as Royals owner, it didn’t take long for talk to emerge about a new downtown ballpark to replace Kauffman Stadium. Kauffman is a classic, opening in 1973 and renovated in 2009—a beloved facility with plenty of charm. But its location outside the city’s core means it makes a limited economic impact overall. And in an era where team owners expect a ballpark to generate revenue outside of game days and baseball teams are becoming de facto real-estate developers (i.e., The Battery and Wrigleyville), it’s no surprise Sherman is positioning the idea of a new downtown Kansas City ballpark as an economic proposal—perhaps as early as Opening Day 2026.
KANSAS CITY, MO

