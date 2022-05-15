ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR World Reacts To Kurt Busch's Win On Sunday

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first time in 2022, Kurt Busch and Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing took home the checkered flag in the NASCAR Cup Series. Busch's No. 45...

The Spun

Report: Why Kurt Busch's Wife Filed For Divorce

Professional polo player Ashley Busch filed for divorce from NASCAR driver Kurt Busch, per TMZ Sports. According to documents obtained by TMZ, reportedly filed in Florida on May 9, Ashley called the marriage "irretrievably broken." She said Kurt "committed a tortious act" without offering any further clarification. The documents also...
Meet Crystal Marsh, the Girlfriend of NASCAR Pro, Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman’s racing isn’t the only thing drawing his fans to NASCAR this season. Ever since the stock car racing pro revealed his relationship in late 2021, fans have been grappling for a glimpse of Alex Bowman’s girlfriend. Crystal Marsh has made the occasional appearance on his official social media and at his racing events. She has kept a low profile online, making NASCAR followers more curious about her. So, we reveal more about her background in this Crystal Marsh wiki.
NBC Washington

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kurt Busch Wins at Kansas, Chase Elliott Stays on Top

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kurt Busch wins at Kansas, Chase Elliott still No. 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ladies and gentlemen, we have another new race winner. For the 11th time in 13 races this season, a different driver ended the day in victory lane. This time it was Kurt Busch, driving a Jordan Brand-sponsored Toyota for 23XI Racing, picking up his 34th career win. He passed his brother Kyle Busch and defending champion Kyle Larson in the final 25 laps to earn the win.
Motorious

Ford Galaxie 500 Is Powered By NASCAR Engine

The Ford Galaxie 500 is an iconic personal luxury vehicle for its performance, style, and comfort features. Incredibly, this car reached heights in the automotive community shared by vehicles like the Cougar and even some Lincoln vehicles. That's why they are so prevalent in today's classic car collector world and why you've probably seen one or two at a local vintage car meet. However, we doubt you've ever seen a Galaxie with as much power and work as this incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 as it sports one of Ford's most significant Nascar V8 engines.
The Spun

Patriots Released Quarterback Monday: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots have waived quarterback, D'Eriq King. The move was announced on Monday after the Patriots signed King directly after the NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent. King was the starting quarterback at Miami during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and was also at Houston from 2016-19.
The Spun

Chris Paul Has Already Made A Decision On Next Season

Chris Paul is dead set on being back with the Phoenix Suns next season. The Suns got upset by the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night in Game 7 as they lost at home, 123-90. The Mavericks will now take on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Paul...
Hutch Post

Kurt Busch wins in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kurt Busch pinched his way past Kyle Larson for the lead with eight laps to go, then drove his gaudy Jordan Brand-styled car away from the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion to win Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. It was the second win...
The Spun

Report: Phil Mickelson Reportedly Facing Another Significant Issue

Golfer Phil Mickelson reportedly has more to worry about than the continued fallout from his comments regarding the Saudi Golf League. According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Kevin Van Valkenburg, people close to Mickelson say he is "concerned" about an upcoming memoir from sports gambler Billy Walters, co-written by Armen Keteyian.
racer.com

CRANDALL: It was always when, not if Busch would win with 23XI

Of course Kurt Busch was going to win with 23XI Racing, it was simply a matter of when. Busch was hired – a logical choice for Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan and Toyota – for what he did Sunday at Kansas Speedway. The No.45 was fast and dominant as Busch led 116 laps and then dug deep in the final 33-lap stint going from third to the win. Busch ran reigning series champion – and the guy who has been one of the best on the mile-and-a-half tracks since last year – hard, and beat him.
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Message For Fans

Being a woman in the sports world isn't always the easiest. And former professional golfer turned social media personality Paige Spiranac voiced some of those frustrations, Tuesday. Tweeting out, "I love when guys give me [expletive] but don’t know the difference between the PGA Tour and the PGA of America."...
NBC Sports

Justin Haley’s crew chief suspended for Kansas wheel violation

Trent Owens, crew chief of Justin Haley‘s No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, has been suspended through the next four races, NASCAR announced Tuesday evening. The No. 31 car had a wheel detach from the vehicle exiting pit road during Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. That violates Sections 10.5.2.6 in the NASCAR Rule Book: “Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle.” Joining Owens on the four-race suspension while be rear tire changer Jonpatrick Kealey and jackman Marshall McFadden.
