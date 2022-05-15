ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Cheatham County honors fallen officers

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUZXU_0ff9NXFP00

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office gathered Sunday to mark National Peace Officer’s Memorial Day.

Authorities gathered for a cookout in Ashland City to officially wrap up a week of tributes to fallen officers locally and across the nation.

Family and friends of deputies past and present killed in the line of duty and who have passed away were treated to a meal and short remembrance ceremony at the newly opened headquarters for the county sheriff.

Deputies and officers from all over Cheatham County also took part Friday in the annual Tennessee Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

