Saint Louis, MO

Man hit by car, killed outside Ted Drewes

By Dan Greenwald
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed outside Ted Drewes Saturday evening....

www.kmov.com

KMOV

8-month-old struck by vehicle, suffers minor injury

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An 8-month-old child was struck by a vehicle Wednesday near Tucker and Chestnut, police said. The child was in a stroller when the vehicle hit them around 2:20 p.m. The child suffered a minor injury to the head, police said. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and the child was taken to the hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

3 men charged for multiple car break-ins in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged three men with the same felony counts of car break-ins Wednesday. Statements allege on Feb. 6, Kyle Buchanan, 18, Darryl Muldrow, 18, and Deandre Thomas, 20, broke into several car windows in the parking lot of Ranken Jordan Pediatric Hospital and the National Health Care Corporation (NHC). Surveillance cameras at NHC showed two of the suspects breaking into a car window while the third stayed in the driver’s seat of a dark-colored Nissan Altima.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Girl is 5th person to die from St. Louis crash last week

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old girl is the fifth person to die from her injuries in a crash caused by a vehicle that police had tried to stop in the minutes before it hit a van carrying seven family members. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that the medical examiner’s office confirmed on Monday the death of 11-year-old Takera Thompson, of St. Louis. She died at a hospital three days after the May 6 crash. Also killed in the crash were the child’s grandmother, 56-year-old Anngelique Simmons; Takera’s aunt, 34-year-old Rhonda Simmons; and two great-uncles, 47-year-old Ephriam “Wayne” Simmons and 43-year-old Luther Simmons. Two other children in the van also suffered critical injuries. The crash happened when a Jeep that had fled a police stop crashed into the van.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

String of Chesterfield thefts linked to trio, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people connected to several thefts across Missouri and Illinois were arrested. Prosecutors charged 38-year-old Marcus Payne, 37-year-old Geniene Coney, and 33-year-old Terrence Cooper with stealing over $750. Detectives linked the suspected thieves to several retail thefts across the bi-Ssate totaling up to $150,000. Both...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

Number of children shot locally keeps climbing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 12-year-old boy shot in the Greater Ville neighborhood Tuesday evening was the 40th child shot this year in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the boy was shot in the back around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Labadie and Clarence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto man arrested at casino after allegedly stealing pickup in Festus

A 38-year-old De Soto man suspected of stealing a pickup in Festus recently was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol inside the River City Casino in St. Louis County, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the owner of the 2005 Ford pickup, a 64-year-old man, called Festus...
FESTUS, MO
FOX 2

Person shot and killed early Monday in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A person was shot and killed early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Meramec Street at South 37th. It is unknown at this time if anyone is in custody related to this incident. It is also unknown what led up to the shooting. Officials […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metro East family searching for leads in deadly hit-and-run accident

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) - The Cahokia Heights Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that left a man dead Saturday morning. The Illinois State Police confirmed Cahokia Height PD is investigating the death of Paul Davis. Davis’ family confirmed to News 4 the incident happened near Water Street and St. Gregory around 5 a.m.
CAHOKIA, IL

