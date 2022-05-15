ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Person Shot After Argument Between Concert Crew Members Escalates

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3aHf_0ff9NRx300

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person has been injured following a broad daylight shooting in downtown Miami.

It happened at around 11:35 a.m. Sunday at 301 Biscayne Blvd. – not far from Bayfront Park.

Responding police officers did not find a shooting victim at the scene.

However, a short time later a man showed up at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He is expected to be OK.

Police say it appears two crew members for a concert got into an argument, which escalated to one of them firing a gun.

Comments / 5

Wanda Mckinney
3d ago

Ppl can't discuss anything without violence or a gun. The whole world 🌎 is so violent, there's no peace not even in "CHURCH" so what that tells us.

Reply(1)
3
Related
NBC Miami

2 Hospitalized After Shooting in Pompano Beach

Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man and a woman hospitalized Wednesday in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff's deputies received the call before 4 p.m. near the 100 block of Southeast 12th Avenue. Parademics and deputies found the two victims at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, BSO...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Cyclist Critically Injured After Being Struck by Car in SW Miami-Dade: Police

A cyclist was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police said the crash took place around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 179th Street and 112th Avenue, where the unidentified cyclist was hit. The cyclist was transported to Jackson...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
iheart.com

South Florida cigarette thief busted after string of robberies

MIAMI, FL - A man wanted in connection with a string of cigarette robberies at several South Florida stores has been arrested. Miami-Dade police arrested 31-year-old Angel Llanes on multiple armed robbery, burglary and grand theft charges. Police believe Llanes is responsible for four robberies over a span of five...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Family searching for gunman after loved one was killed in July 2021

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is making a desperate plea for answers. It has been nearly a year after their loved one was gunned down in cold blood. Police said it was the result of a fight over a parking spot. Now they’re searching for the man who, they said, pulled the trigger.
DORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Suspect In Custody Following Shooting In Naranja

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested the suspect in a shooting at a gas station in Naranja on Tuesday morning. Authorities said 26-year-old Alexander Gonzalez was taken into custody and is being charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Images from News Chopper 4 showed at least 9 police cruisers and a police motorcycle unit at the scene of the arrest. The arrest was made in the area of US 1 and 200th Street. No one was hurt during the incident.
NARANJA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Miami#Violent Crime#Cbsmiami
CBS Miami

Jeep Driver Issued Citations, Not Charged, In Deadly Rickenbacker Causeway Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No charges have been filed in Sunday’s deadly crash on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Police said a man and woman on bicycles were struck and killed by the driver of a Jeep. 30 p.m. Police said the driver remained on the scene and questioned. He was not arrested but was issued several citations for the accident. The causeway is an extremely popular spot for cyclists and it’s not the first time this type of accident has happened. In 2015 there was a fatal hit and run involving a cyclist. Before that, in 2010 and 2012, cyclists were hit and killed by drunk drivers.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Lauderhill shooting that killed 1

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lauderhill. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Northwest 23rd Street, just after 11 p.m., Sunday. Investigators say a man climbed through the window of a home and flashed a gun. Two people were inside at the time....
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Turnpike Crash Affecting Traffic Flow In Hollywood

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Traffic was being affected Wednesday morning after an Amazon tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Hollywood. Images from News Chopper 4 showed the truck over to the side of the southbound lanes near Hollywood Boulevard. Chopper images showed traffic being affected in the area in both directions. Authorities were advising drivers to seek alternate routes. It wasn’t clear if anyone had been injured in the accident.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Wife Of Slain Cyclist Pushes For Safety Measures After 2 More Deaths On Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The 20th Annual Ride of Silence took place Wednesday evening. The 5.5-mile double loop on Crandon Boulevard is meant to commemorate cyclists who have been killed in accidents and raise awareness for safety. “We talked about the fact that it would happen again if nothing gets done, and, sadly, it did,” says Maribel Reyes. She was devastated to learn of the two lives lost this past weekend on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Her husband, Walter, was the last cycling fatality on the Causeway seven years ago. “It draws cyclists. It draws people walking. It’s just a beautiful section of Miami,” she...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

BSO on scene of possible homicide investigation in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Deerfield Beach. Officials responded to the scene in front of a business on Southwest 10th Street and Sixth Avenue, Monday morning. 7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a tarp could be seen covering a body in front...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Victim testifies during deputy’s trial for battery in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who prosecutors said was the victim of a battery at the hands of a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy testified on Wednesday in Broward County court. He was the prosecution’s first witness. Deputy Jorge Sobrino, 24, is facing one count of misdemeanor...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Woman killed in Miami Gardens late night shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened on the 3200 block of Northwest 197th Street just before midnight on Saturday. According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert and after canvassing the area, they found a woman who had been shot.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Police Locate Missing Woman 68-Year-Old Gwendolyn Spencer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department has ended its search for 68-year-old Gwendolyn Spencer. Tuesday morning, they said she had been found. According to police, Spencer went missing from the Allapattah area at midnight Monday. Police were anxious to find Spencer since she suffers from COPD and may be in need of medical help. They said Spencer was located in good health and was reunited with her loved ones.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy