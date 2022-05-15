Person Shot After Argument Between Concert Crew Members Escalates

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person has been injured following a broad daylight shooting in downtown Miami.

It happened at around 11:35 a.m. Sunday at 301 Biscayne Blvd. – not far from Bayfront Park.

Responding police officers did not find a shooting victim at the scene.

However, a short time later a man showed up at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He is expected to be OK.

Police say it appears two crew members for a concert got into an argument, which escalated to one of them firing a gun.