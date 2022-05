MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Rickenbacker Causeway was shut down Sunday after Miami police say two cyclists were hit by a vehicle.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

A traffic camera video captured the traffic backup caused by the accident.

No word on how long the causeway will be shut down.

Police said one person for detained for questioning.

The causeway reopened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.