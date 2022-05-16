ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising River Levels Forcing Road, Trail Closures In Twin Cities

By Kirsten Mitchell
CBS Minnesota
Originally published May 15

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are on the rise this spring, about a month later than normal.

Flooding is happening in many areas in the state including the North Shore, along the Minnesota River, and parts of the Mississippi River.

“It’s gone up a couple feet,” said St. Paul resident Gretchen Henke said. “My window looks out to Raspberry Island and that whole tip is under now.”

Starting Monday, Water Street in St. Paul will be closed between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard in anticipation of street flooding.

“We monitor the Mississippi River levels all year long. Temporarily closing Water Street is a standard practice by the City when the river levels start to rise,” said Sean Kershaw, director of the St. Paul Department of Public Works. “We remind people to be safe and always follow all posted signs when enjoying the river. Do not explore or go into any areas, trails, or roads that are closed due to the high-water levels.”

“The reason why we’re seeing these rises this year are actually because of the weeklong of heavy rain,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Brent Hewett.

The National Weather Service said the late bloom of trees, grasses and plants are also making it difficult for the ground to absorb the excess water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WipTV_0ff9NIFk00

(credit: CBS)

“In St. Paul and areas south of the Mississippi, we still have to wait probably seven to 10 days before we see the rises crest,” said Hewett.

While rising water is nothing new in the spring, Hewett said it’s happening later in the season.

“It’s pretty unusual to see that kind of water going through those locations on the North Shore,” said Hewett. “When you start talking about historic bridges and stuff being damaged, you can kind of get an idea that it’s more of a significant event than something we normally see.”

The National Weather Service said upcoming rain could cause levels to rise even more, though as more vegetation grows the impact will lessen.

Up north, rivers along Lake Superior are overflowing following significant rains and spring snowmelt. Closures are affecting Gooseberry Falls, Tettegouche, Temperance River, and portions of the Gitchi-Gami and North Shore state trails, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials say.

Related
Rising Water Levels Have Some Minnesota Resort Owners On Edge

KABETOGAMA, Minn. (WCCO) — Just along the shores of Voyageurs National Park, Jennifer Gelo is sitting watching the water creep closer — gobbling up her docks and inching towards her cabins “It’s a little nerve wracking,” said Gelo. “Our cabins are surrounded by water. We’ve got a lot of sandbags out. It’s getting pretty dicey.” Twenty-six years at the Sandy Point Lodge, and this is worst flooding she’s ever seen. Some cancellations are rolling in, though some are keeping their reservations. “No matter if you own a resort or just have a house on the edge of the lake, or this is your...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Water levels on Minnesota rivers climbing amid wet start to May

(FOX 9) - It was a truly phenomenal weekend with glorious sunshine, low humidity, and just a little bit of a breeze. But that was coming off a wild week with several rounds of severe weather along with heavy rain. Well, that heavy rain is now taking its toll on area waterways with many creeks, streams and rivers now around or above flood stage.
SAVAGE, MN
bulletin-news.com

Due to the Rising Mississippi River, Water Street in St. Paul Will Close Temporarily Starting Monday

Water Street in St. Paul will be blocked beginning Monday in anticipation of flooding induced by the Mississippi River’s rise. Between Minnesota 13 and Plato Boulevard, the route will be restricted to vehicular, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic. The city announced in a news release Saturday that it will reopen once the water levels have decreased and transport is safe.
SAINT PAUL, MN
‘The Water Is Rushing Too Fast:’ Four Groups Of Kayakers Rescued In Stearns County

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — The water is running too high, and too fast, on many lakes and rivers in central Minnesota. It’s creating dangerous conditions for boaters and kayakers. “We were excited because we were like, ‘Oh, the river’s flowing fast, it should be quick,’” said St. Cloud resident Christopher McDonald. What started as an exciting kayaking trip for Christopher and Stacey McDonald, ended with the couple stranded in the raging, cold Sauk Rive for nearly an hour Sunday afternoon before they were rescued by emergency crews. Christopher capsized first after hitting a tree, and Stacey went in next. “She didn’t see...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Historic Bridges Fail to Withstand Raging Rivers in Minnesota

Rivers raging with excess spring snowmelt and rainfall have all combined to cause trouble for several historic bridges in Minnesota. You gotta respect Mother Nature here in Minnesota, right? A year ago, much of the state was embroiled in a massive drought that caused many rivers, streams, and waterfalls to slow to a trickle. On top of that, lightning strikes then sparked several massive wildfires that charred thousands of dry acres of forest.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz Tours Storm Damage In Western Minnesota

BENSON, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday visited a western Minnesota community reeling from devastating storms touched down late last week, pledging the state is behind them as residents pick up the pieces. Among them are Rick and Rhonda Flower, whose property sustained significant damage. The structure of auto repair business was completely torn down. Grain bins were left bent and broken, and severe winds also decimated where they store equipment on the 800-acre family farm. “It was devastating,” said Rick Flower of seeing the destruction for the first time. “But we’re fortunate, we’re very fortunate.” (credit: Gov. Tim Walz’s Office) For...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Future of Summit Ave. under discussion in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — The City of St. Paul is considering expanded bike and walking trails along historic Summit Avenue as part of the "Summit Avenue Regional Trail Master Plan," which remains in the design phase and still needs council approval. The St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department is...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Cameras Capture Young Wolf Pups Near Voyageurs National Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Researchers in northern Minnesota got their first look at this spring’s wolf pups in a pack under study in Voyageurs National Park. In a Facebook post, the Voyageurs Wolf Project said that cameras captured the pups Monday as they padded through the forest, working to keep up with their father as their mother followed behind. Researchers believe there are five new pups part of the “Paradise Pack.” This is the third litter of pups for the Paradise breeding pair in as many years. While none of the four pups in the first litter survived, two out of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Rivers Along North Shore Overflowing After Large Rainfall

Originally published May 13, 2022 DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources say that the rivers on the North Shore along Lake Superior are overflowing following significant rainfall totals amid the spring snowmelt season. “Our first priority is ensuring public safety and the safety of our staff,” Ann Pierce, Parks and Trails Division director, said. “Last night’s severe storms, paired with the late-spring melt, caused rivers to flood. These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have the power to sweep away anything. Please stay safe by staying away from these areas.” There are also closures affecting Gooseberry Falls,...
DULUTH, MN
VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview. After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker. (credit: MnDOT) Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance. According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up. WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Alcohol Involved in Deadly Minnesota Wreck

Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM) - Alcohol was reportedly involved in a deadly traffic crash in rural southwest Minnesota Tuesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle was traveling on Highway 30 near the Minnesota/South Dakota border when it left the roadway and rolled around just before 9:00 p.m. A passenger in...
PIPESTONE, MN
KEYC

Land taken from Leech Lake decades ago soon to be returned

CASS LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The federal government will soon return nearly 12,000 acres of land in northern Minnesota it wrongfully took from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe decades ago. The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs thought it had the power to sell tribal tracts without the consent of...
