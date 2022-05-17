ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Driver Fleeing Police Kills 1, Seriously Hurts Another In Brooklyn Park Crash

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 1 day ago

Originally published on May 15. Updated with info from Osseo police, victim’s ID.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another.

According to Osseo police, an officer was conducting a routine check at a car wash when a motorist sped out of one of the wash bays and fled the scene. Police say the officer did not pursue the vehicle, but notified dispatch to alert Brooklyn Park police that the speeding vehicle was headed into the city.

The officer then arrived at a crash scene at Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 81 where they saw the suspect fleeing on foot, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZvLN_0ff9NEiq00

(credit: MnDOT)

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their passenger survived, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect was later arrested with the help of “an observant citizen” who spotted him and alerted police to his location.

“At no time during this tragic event was the Osseo Police Officer in pursuit of the speeding vehicle,” Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson said. “I want to share my condolences to the family of the crash victims and all those affected by this tragic event including the first responders that arrived at the scene of the accident.”

The victim who died was later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 57-year-old Daniel Fisher of Maple Grove. According to the autopsy report, he died of multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was listed as “accident.”

The case is still under investigation.

Comments / 14

John H
3d ago

And let me guess, he has a long record, should have been in jail but Minnesota nice has let him out

Reply(2)
18
sally mcn
2d ago

would it have been better if they let them continue at their own high rate of speed and ran over a bunch of kids waiting st bus stop cause let face it the criminal does not care and has nothing to lose

Reply(2)
3
Related
CBS Minnesota

Adam Pattishall Charged With Criminal Vehicular Homicide In Brooklyn Park Crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul man faces charges after he allegedly slammed a stolen pickup truck into the back of another vehicle over the weekend, killing the driver and critically injuring a passenger. Adam Pattishall, 22, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation and third-degree drug possession, according to Hennepin County court documents. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday Morning, an Osseo police officer saw a Chevrolet Silverado speed out of a parking lot on County Road 81 while checking another vehicle. At County Road 81 and Brooklyn Boulevard, about a mile away, the Silverado rear-ended a...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fatal Crash On Anoka’s Main Street Following Police Pursuit

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that two people were killed, based on information from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff has since corrected that information to confirm that only the driver in the crash had died, and not the passenger as well.] ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a police pursuit and crash, which closed Main Street in Anoka for hours Wednesday morning. The road has since reopened. Anoka County authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at West Main and Ferry streets. Main St. in downtown Anoka just...
ANOKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Park, MN
Accidents
Osseo, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Osseo, MN
City
Maple Grove, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Park, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Ramsey Crash

RAMSEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and two others are injured — one critically — after a crash in Ramsey Tuesday night. Multiple agencies responded to the crash at Bunker Lake and Sunfish Lake boulevards just before 8 p.m. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said a man was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on Bunker Lake Boulevard and collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading south on Sunfish Lake Boulevard. A passenger in the Jeep was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The driver of the Jeep was also hospitalized, but will survive. The man driving the Camry was hospitalized in critical condition. The crash is being investigated. Authorities did not identify those involved.
RAMSEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Marlon Fleming Charged With Hitting 2 Tow Truck Operators On I-35

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A man accused of hitting two tow truck employees on a highway in southern Minnesota was turned in to police by his father, charges state. Marlon Fleming is charged with one felony counts of criminal vehicular operation, one a felony and one a misdemeanor, according to Rice County court documents. Marlon Fleming (credit: Rice County) A criminal complaint states a Minnesota State Patrol trooper was at the scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 35 in Rice County Sunday night when he saw a car drive past “and come within inches of hitting his squad.” The driver continued on,...
RICE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Gets Stuck In Concrete In Rochester While Fleeing Police

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A road construction project in Rochester will take a little longer than expected after a vehicle plowed through the newly poured concrete on Monday. It happened just north of downtown, close to where Broadway Avenue crosses Seventh Street. (credit: CBS) Police say the woman behind the wheel was driving erratically and was using a bullhorn to yell at people. An officer tried pulling the 53-year-old over, but she tried to get away and drove right into fresh concrete, getting stuck. She was taken to Saint Mary’s for a mental health evaluation, and will face multiple charges.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Traffic Accident#Wcco#The Wash Bays
CBS Minnesota

North St. Paul Man Killed In Rollover Crash On Highway 36

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 30-year-old North St. Paul man was killed in a rollover crash that closed a stretch of Highway 36 for hours Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Trevor May was heading west on the highway, exited at Dale Street, then drove through the intersection and onto the ramp to reenter 36. (credit: CBS) He lost control of his vehicle and it rolled, coming to rest in the median. The state patrol said he was ejected and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m., and the highway did not reopen until after 6 a.m.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Man arrested after police pursuit in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man is arrested after police say he stole a vehicle and led them on a chase in Garden City. Blue Earth County deputies responded after a man reported another individual had driven away in his car. Once deputies found the vehicle on 169, they...
GARDEN CITY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox9.com

1 dead in early morning crash on Highway 36 in Roseville, Minn.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened in Roseville early Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 36 near Dale Street around 2:48 a.m. A 30-year-old man from North St. Paul was driving a...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Seeks Driver Who Hit 2 Tow Truck Operators On I-35

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is searching for a driver the agency says hit two people on a stretch of highway in southern Minnesota early Monday morning. The patrol said two tow truck operators were trying to remove a vehicle from the median on northbound Interstate 35 near Webster Township. Just before 2 a.m., a driver in a 2006 Lincoln MKZ allegedly hit the two men and drove off. Both men were hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. On Tuesday, the State Patrol updated that they found the vehicle involved in the incident, a black Lincoln with damage on its driver’s side door and missing its driver’s side mirror. They say that the investigation remains “open and active.” Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call 507-285-7409.
WEBSTER, MN
fox9.com

Suspect vehicle located in hit-and-run that hurt 2 tow truck drivers

(FOX 9) - The suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that injured two tow truck drivers on Interstate 35 early Monday morning has been located. The Minnesota State Patrol on Tuesday said the vehicle, which was described as a Lincoln MKZ, has been located, noting this is an "open and active investigation." It's unclear if the suspected driver has been arrested.
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

California Man Charged In Hopkins Apartment Shooting

HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) – A 43-year-old California man faces charges in connection to Monday morning’s apartment shooting in Hopkins that left one man injured. Juan Antonio Partida Ramos of Southgate, California, was charged with second-degree assault in Hennepin County. According to the complaint, Hopkins police responded to a report of a shooting on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, who was hospitalized with “substantial injuries” but is expected to survive, documents say. A witness said she was present when Partida Ramos and the victim had an argument about being “manly,” and he took a gun from his waist, pointing it at the victim. Several witnesses said they didn’t see the shooting happen, but saw Partida Ramos with a gun immediately afterwards. They then took his gun and put it in the bedroom to keep it away from him, the complaint says. Police arrested Partida Ramos outside of the apartment. They then executed a search warrant and found the 9mm pistol in the bedroom. The suspect is currently in custody. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.
HOPKINS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy