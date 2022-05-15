ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Schedule: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference finals

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

The final part of the Eastern Conference finals equation is now in place for the Miami Heat.

With the schedule set in place last week by the NBA, with the Heat eliminating the Philadelphia 76ers 4-2 in that best-of-seven round, the opponent now also is in place as well as the road venue.

The Boston Celtics completed the equation by eliminating the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of their second-round series on Sunday at TD Garden.

Eastern Conference finals

Game 1: Tuesday, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, TD Garden, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: May 23, TD Garden, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 5*: May 25: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 6*: May 27, TD Garden, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 7*: May 29: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

* – If necessary.

(No local television in conference finals.)

Who has the edge: Heat-Celtics could go the distance, and why it could be in Heat’s favor

About the only sure thing in the Eastern Conference finals is take the under. This will not be about who can outscore who. Instead, this well could be how low can you go? Which, to a degree, makes sense, considering how Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo believes that the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award won by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart should be his. It starts Tuesday at 8:30 ...
Celtics without Marcus Smart, Al Horford for East finals Game 1 vs. Heat, joining Miami’s Lowry as out

A potentially seismic shift hit the Eastern Conference finals less than three hours prior to Tuesday night’s start of Game 1 at FTX Arena, when the Boston Celtics announced that forward Al Horford had entered NBA health-and-safety protocols and would be out for the series opener against the Miami Heat. The designation not only had Horford out for Tuesday’s start of the best-of-seven series, ...
Erik Spoelstra and the Heat again turn to their ‘shapeshifter’ in the absence of Kyle Lowry

For the third time in as many playoff rounds, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra found himself Tuesday addressing Gabe Vincent as an emergency fill-in for his starting lineup. By now, Spoelstra said ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, it almost would feel strange not to address the value of Vincent. “I’ve said it before, our approach to all of this is just ...
Dave Hyde: Miami Heat, Florida Panthers start big playoff series — and blame TV for it happening at same time

Sorry if I’m distracted writing this Florida Panthers column. I’m on a second keyboard simultaneously writing a Miami Heat column. Both of our local teams are alive in the playoffs and — inexplicably and irretrievably — play Tuesday night to start an unfortunately overlapping schedule in what should be their rock fights of playoff series. It’s like two cousins having simultaneous weddings. Can ...
With NBA down to final four, Heat ‘meaningless’ season-ending loss in Orlando could loom large

It has largely been described as the Miami Heat’s meaningless season finale, often along the lines of “The Miami Heat won six consecutive games to secure the No. 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference before losing their meaningless regular-season finale.” It turns out, a month after the fact, the 125-111 April 10 loss to the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center wasn’t so meaningless, after ...
Mike McDaniel not opposed to Tyreek Hill-Jaylen Waddle race, announces Dolphins will have joint practices with Eagles

In the offseason back and forth between wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle over an impending race that Hill has brought forth as a challenge to Waddle, we have now finally heard from new Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel, speaking on Tuesday morning ahead of his team’s first day of organized team activities open to the media, was not opposed to the idea of having two of ...
Panthers’ Brunette says facing Tampa Bay ‘is a great opportunity for us’

After winning their first playoff series in more than 25 years, the Florida Panthers will face a familiar foe in the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Panthers pulled off a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against the Washington Capitals in Game 6 Friday to close out the series, winning their first postseason series since 1996 — when they reached the ...
Panthers’ Barkov named finalist for Frank J. Selke Trophy

Florida Panthers forward and reigning Frank J. Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov may have the chance to join an elite group after being named a finalist for the award for a second straight season on Tuesday. Barkov could become just the seventh player in league history to win the award — given annually to the league’s best defensive forward — in back-to-back seasons. Boston’s Patrice ...
Omar Kelly: Mike McDaniel must make Dolphins offense in vogue

Mike McDaniel’s style can’t and shouldn’t be ignored. The Miami Dolphins coach avoided the team-issued gear and wore spring’s hottest colors to the NFL combine, and accented that wardrobe with Burberry sneakers and a Louis Vuitton backpack hanging over his shoulder the entire week. For the NFL owners meeting he wore a crisp, white linen shirt and some designer jeans, looking South Florida ...
