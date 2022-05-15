ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

Republicans criticize Pritzker over LaSalle outbreak

By Cole Henke
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8uha_0ff9MeaF00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — In November 2020, 36 veterans died in a COVID outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans Home. An audit by the Illinois Auditor General found serious faults in the response from the Department of Public Health and the Governor’s office.

Republicans are using Governor Pritzker’s own words against him from the 2018 campaign trail, when he criticized then-governor Bruce Rauner for a Legionnaires outbreak at the Quincy Veterans Home.

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

