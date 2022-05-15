ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Chasse, LA

Hail storm Sunday captured by viewers

WWL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLE CHASSE, La. — There wasn’t a lot of rainy weather this weekend but what there was made its mark on the area. Sunday...

www.wwltv.com

theneworleanstribune.com

Get Free Hurricane Preparedness Supplies at May 28 Event

Pontchartrain Conservancy and will host Storm Aware & Prepare from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Dr., where residents can get free hurricane preparedness supplies, including food kits, solar lights and more. Organizers will also be on hand, providing information and hurricane season readiness tips.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Isolated storms dissipating, hot temperatures to continue

After a mostly sunny start to the day, skies turned partly to mostly cloudy by the late afternoon. A few spots are still dealing with isolated showers and thunderstorms, some of which are on the strong side. The rain and storms will continue to gradually diminish over the next few...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Belle Chasse, LA
WAFB

Another round of storms expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of mainly afternoon and early evening storms with highs again in the upper 80s. There is a level one marginal threat for severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening. The primary concern will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

PHOTOS: Alligator roaming near Slidell high school captured

KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin. Beech Street Bistro in Crossett, AR is nestled back in a small neighborhood and serves up some great food in this installment of Feed Your Soul. KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. Updated: 19 hours ago. KNOE Monday Night Forecast...
MONROE, LA
WDSU

Tropical Update: Storm in the Gulf soon? Not so fast!

NEW ORLEANS — You may have seen images circling on social media of a tropical system in the Gulf around Memorial Day weekend. Don't panic. The number one thing to know is that model runs 2 weeks out are extremely unreliable. One model, the GFS, does show some organization...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Tchefuncte River

MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The great blue herons and white egrets seem to be watching us and keeping their distance as we glide along the tree-lined Tchefuncte River. Our tour of this historic southeast Louisiana waterway begins at Fairview-Riverside State Park in Madisonville, Louisiana. To read more, visit Heart of...
MADISONVILLE, LA
fox8live.com

Bayou Boogaloo returns to Bayou St. John with some changes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in three years, Bayou Boogaloo is back in full swing. While many people are excited to get back out on the bayou for music and fun this weekend, some feel the event has outgrown Bayou St. John. Rhonda Ardoin, owner of Bayou...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOFD battles Hollygrove fire

NEW ORLEANS — The NOFD is investigating the cause of a fire that took place early Wednesday morning on Eagle Street. As it stands, the fire has damaged three adjacent homes with others in the area at risk. While not confirmed, NOFD initially believes that the fire may have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Houston Chronicle

The New Orleans Jazz Fest dish worth a 3-year wait

Along the edge of the Gulf, Nathaniel 'Natty' Adams details the people, places, culture and moments that make New Orleans one of America's most colorful and vibrant cities. On all seven days of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Chef Linda Green woke up before dawn, assembled her crew and made sure she had all of her ingredients ready for the hundreds of people she was going to feed that day. She went home tired each night after manning a cramped kitchen tent on the hot fairgrounds, but she couldn’t have been happier doing what she does best: serving her famous fried pork chop sandwiches and Ya-Ka-Mein.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Alligator spotted on campus of a Slidell high school

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to Slidell High School Tuesday in reference to an alligator on campus. Police say first hour exams were interrupted when the alligator was spotted through a classroom window around 10 a.m. The four-and-a-half foot alligator was contained by Animal Control. The...
SLIDELL, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Eagle Carver

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A world champion duck decoy carver from Terrebonne Parish has a new masterpiece in the middle of his living room. It’s a life-sized bald eagle. Curtis Fabre has lived most of his life along by Bayou Terrebonne. He was born in Montegut 93 years ago. And that’s where he first learned about making duck decoys from his father.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
TMZ.com

Skateboarders Pull Off Insane Moves At Vacant New Orleans Airport

Forget the streets!! A couple of skateboarders took their talents to an airport ... doing insane moves all over the vacant lot -- just like a Tony Hawk video game!!. It all went down in New Orleans, Louisiana -- where Red Bull Skateboarding hosted its "Terminal Takeover" event and turned the empty Louis Armstrong Airport into a skate sesh.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Video: Shootout caught on camera near New Orleans' City Park

NEW ORLEANS — A surveillance camera captured a shootout near City Park. New Orleans police are hoping the footage can help lead to an arrest in the case. Video shows a group of people gathered outside a house before someone appears at the end of the road and opens fire. People run in all directions and take cover behind cars as the shooter fires several bullets in their direction. Some people pull out their own guns, returning fire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

A fire took out a crucial S&WB turbine for a month but few knew

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage & Water Board declared an “extreme emergency” with its newest power turbine in February without informing oversight bodies, with agency leaders failing to mention at a City Council hearing that electrical equipment caught fire and operations staff had to call 9-1-1. Documents obtained through a public records request last week by S&WB watchdog and long-time agency critic Matt McBride reveal that the fire happened Feb. 23 and knocked out Turbine 6, a critical source of electricity for half the city’s water and drainage pumps.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
neworleanscitybusiness.com

Discount grocer Aldi to open first New Orleans-area store

The low-price grocery store Aldi, which opened its first store in Louisiana this year, plans to move into the New Orleans area this summer. Aldi is scheduled to open June 2 in Slidell at 137 Northshore Blvd., its third location in Louisiana. In February, Aldi opened its first Louisiana location...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wide Open Eats

What is a New Orleans Pimm's Cup?

The first New Orleans bar to feature the Pimm's Cup on its menu was Napoleon House, which has been serving up drinks in the French Quarter since 1914. Napoleon House started offering Pimm's Cups in the late 1940s, and this crisp libation, which includes Pimm's No. 1 (a gin-based British liqueur infused with spices, herbs, and orange peel), lemonade, soda (either seltzer, ginger ale, or 7Up), and cucumber, has since become a staple cocktail in New Orleans. Beverage manager Jonathan Payne of Hot Tin & Bayou Bar at the Ponchartrain Hotel in New Orleans tells us that, "The New Orleans Pimm's Cup is special because of its amazing ability to quench your thirst." He also calls out the drink's low ABV as a reason for its popularity: "You can enjoy it all day long with friends. Perfect for our hot summers, and even better when sitting on a porch."
NEW ORLEANS, LA

