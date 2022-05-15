ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, SD

Scary moment at I-90 racetrack

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIK4z_0ff9LTmv00

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – At the I-90 racetrack we begin with a scary moment. Blake Ballenger is going to lose control on the turn and smack the wall at high speed. He was taken to Avera Hospital, he does have very serious injuries but will be okay. In the Hobby Stock features Travis Vanden Top would cross the checked flag before everyone taking first place. In the B-mod feature it was Ray Feltman Jr with the victory, his first win since 2001. In the Street Stock race Zach Oliver would get the job done. And finally in the Race Savers sprint it was Elliot Amdahl coming home in first place.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Revisiting last week’s storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s so much to say about the storms last week, it’s hard to know where to begin. Here are just a few of the initial observations and some of the things we’ve learned so far. First, record heat and humidity levels...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Aldi coming to northwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aldi is expanding again in Sioux Falls to an area of the city with few grocery store options. The grocery chain is opening a store at 4201 W. 61st Circle N., near Northstar Grill & Pub in northwest Sioux Falls, according to SiouxFalls.Business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Buy These Sweet Sioux Falls Shirts To Help Storm Victims

Last Thursday throughout the eastern parts of South Dakota, residents experienced and endured some historical, severe weather. Sioux Falls and the surrounding area had what experts identified as a derecho or another weather phenomenon known as a "haboob." Both of these weather patterns are pretty similar to each other and are equally dangerous.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racetrack#I 90#Avera Hospital#The Hobby Stock#Race Savers#Keloland Com
B102.7

Sioux Falls Makes It Onto Another ‘Best Places’ List

Retirement is a big step for most people and getting it right the first time is vital. I have no experience in retirement since I'm still many years away from it, but I'm sure most people want to be in a place where they can get the most bang for their buck. A person certainly does not want to outlive their savings. With that in mind, the cost of living comes to the forefront of any potential scenario when one thinks about hanging it up and riding off into the proverbial sunset.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

FIVE TORNADOES STRUCK SOUTH DAKOTA LAST THURSDAY

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CONFIRMS FIVE TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN IN SOUTH DAKOTA DURING LAST THURSDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER. THEY WERE IN CASTLEWOOD, WEBSTER, LAKE KAMPESKA, LAKE ALICE AND GARY. THE WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THE TWISTERS RANGED IN STRENGTH FROM EF-ZERO TO EF-TWO. ONE OF THE CITIES HARDEST HIT BY LAST...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Angela Kennecke to be honored at SD Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an exciting week for the KELOLAND News family as our very own Angela Kennecke will be honored at the South Dakota Hall of Fame banquet on Saturday. A short ceremony was held at the station in downtown Sioux Falls today. Angela earned...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Castlewood gets donation; storm clean up; man guilty in fentanyl deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Brookings, like many communities in eastern South Dakota, is still cleaning up after last week’s storm. Crews are busy cutting up fallen trees and clearing trees and branches off the sides of the roads. They hope to have the city cleaned up by the end of the week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

I-90 semi fire; construction at State Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. First responders in Western South Dakota are reminding drivers to slow down and move over after a fire on I-90 over the weekend. The Interior Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on Saturday. Crews arriving on scene found a semi trailer on fire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In 2003, this restaurant was created in Arkansas. And from 19 years, it has been one of the most famous in almost every city in that state. But now, it has also become one of the finest and popular place for tenders, wings, and fried chicken sandwiches in your city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: May 14th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Spring Parade of Homes features nearly 40 newly-built homes on display this weekend. The Home Show takes place from 1-5 p.m. today and Sunday. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea, Baltic, Hartford and Lake Madison. It costs $5 to tour the two feature homes. All the other homes are free to see.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy