John Klingberg is poised to test free agency this summer, but he's hoping to re-sign with the Dallas Stars. "At the end of the day, I always want to stay here," Klingberg said, according to NHL.com's Taylor Baird. "This is the only team I've been talking to, obviously. With (Stars general manager Jim Nill), and on our side, we've been trying to find different ways to get it done. Year length, money-wise, just trying to get something we're both happy with."

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO