Opening delayed for beach at Union County park due to lifeguard shortage

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A national shortage of lifeguards already is putting a damper on some summer plans.

Visitors at local pools, parks and beaches are once again are being met with closed signs and it is only the beginning of the season.

The beach at Cane Creek Park normally doesn’t open before Memorial Day, but park officials believe a delay is likely because they don’t currently have enough lifeguards. Depending on how their search goes, the delay could drag on through summer.

“It’s a disappointment, because my girls like to come out here to swim,” said parkgoer Jose Bahena.

