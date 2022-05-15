Steelers Sign Arizona DT After Tryout
The Pittsburgh Steelers sign their second Rookie Minicamp tryout.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed another Rookie Minicamp tryout, inking Arizona defensive tackle Trevon Mason to a deal.
Mason played 26 games during his time at Arizona, recording 106 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and seven pass deflections. He was invited to the New York Jets and Steelers minicamps.
Mason is the Steelers second Rookie Minicamp tryout to make the 90-man roster, joining South Carolina cornerback Carlin Platel. They had 51 players in attendance.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
ESPN Calls Out Steelers Defensive Line
The Chris Oladokun and Duck Hodges Connection
Kenny Pickett Has Tried to Recruit Connor Heyward His Whole Career
Calvin Austin, George Pickens See Stardom in Each Other, Pickett
Calvin Austin Keeps Proving Size Doesn't Matter
DeMarvin Leal Sees Blessing in Role With Steelers
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook
Comments / 0