Steelers Sign Arizona DT After Tryout

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers sign their second Rookie Minicamp tryout.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed another Rookie Minicamp tryout, inking Arizona defensive tackle Trevon Mason to a deal.

Mason played 26 games during his time at Arizona, recording 106 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and seven pass deflections. He was invited to the New York Jets and Steelers minicamps.

Mason is the Steelers second Rookie Minicamp tryout to make the 90-man roster, joining South Carolina cornerback Carlin Platel. They had 51 players in attendance.

