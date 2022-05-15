Pro-Palestinian rally takes to the streets of Bay Ridge

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Bayridge Sunday afternoon to protest for Palestine.

New Yorkers gathered near 5th Avenue and 72nd Street for one of the many pro-Palestine rallies that took place nationwide.

Protestors said they would stop at nothing until Palestine is free.

The protest for Palestine also falls on what Palestinians recognize as Nakba Day. It's the day in 1948 when a large majority of Palestinians were displaced from what is now Israel.

A vigil was also set up during the demonstrations for Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian journalist who was shot and killed while reporting in Palestine this past Wednesday.

Demonstrators said that last year's pro-Palestine rally garnered about 30,000 people nationwide.

Advocates said the effects of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict are being felt right here in the borough. They added that they rallied not only in support of their homeland but to honor the late Shireen's life.