ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pro-Palestinian rally takes to the streets of Bay Ridge

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Dt9Y_0ff9I3LZ00

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Bayridge Sunday afternoon to protest for Palestine.

New Yorkers gathered near 5th Avenue and 72nd Street for one of the many pro-Palestine rallies that took place nationwide.

Protestors said they would stop at nothing until Palestine is free.

The protest for Palestine also falls on what Palestinians recognize as Nakba Day. It's the day in 1948 when a large majority of Palestinians were displaced from what is now Israel.

A vigil was also set up during the demonstrations for Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian journalist who was shot and killed while reporting in Palestine this past Wednesday.

Demonstrators said that last year's pro-Palestine rally garnered about 30,000 people nationwide.

Advocates said the effects of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict are being felt right here in the borough. They added that they rallied not only in support of their homeland but to honor the late Shireen's life.

Comments / 9

John Peterson
2d ago

Perhaps if the Palestinians and the other Arab nations had left Israel be when they first declared independence, and then throughout the 50s and 60s, the Palestinians would not be in the situation they are in now. Here's a thought, the Arab countries can give to the Palestinian people, the land previously owned by Jewish people in their lands before they were forced to flee and go to Israel. Why Israel even lets the Muslims dictate the terms of the Temple Mount area is beyond accommodating. Rather than 10 of the gates being for Muslims and one for non-muslims and Jews not being able to pray thwre, Israel should have it be the other way around.

Reply
7
Lisa Joy
3d ago

here's a thought..go to the country and protest over there. let's see how that goes.

Reply(2)
10
Related
queensjewishlink.com

Latest Redistricting Lines Highlight Jewish Vote In Key Seats

Following a lawsuit filed by New York Republicans to undo this year’s Congressional and State redistricting last month, court-appointed expert Jonathan Cervas released a new map on Monday that gives an edge to the city’s lone Republican in Washington, puts two longtime Manhattan Democratic incumbents in the same district, and gives Jewish voters an opportunity to decide the future of this party in competitive primaries between centrists and leftists.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridge, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
News 12

Bill de Blasio exploring run for Congress

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's considering a run for Congress after a legal battle over the state's political maps opened up a seat in Brooklyn. The two-term Democrat, who left office at the end of 2021, said Wednesday that he's formed an exploratory committee for New York's 10th Congressional District. The Democratic-heavy district will include a large slice of western Brooklyn, where he lives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Bay Ridge#Protest#Pro Palestinian#New Yorkers#Israeli
travelnoire.com

The Black Expat In Honduras: Leaving NYC To Embrace Off-Grid Living And My Garifuna Heritage

Luisa, believing in the power of her wildest dreams, is the Black expat in Honduras investing in herself, her heritage and her vision. A lover of off-grid living, she made the move to Honduras after a trip inspired her in 2018. Although Honduras is not a top expat destination, Luisa had a greater, more holistic lifestyle in mind. Her story is about true freedom and self-sufficiency even while learning the basics of farming while in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Protests
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Units Still Available at Sea Breeze Tower in Coney Island, Brooklyn

Housing lottery units are still available at Sea Breeze Tower, a 20-story residential development located at 271 Sea Breeze Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Developed by Rybak Development and designed by Zproekt, the building yields 114 rentals and 27,228 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six apartments at 130 percent of the area median income, ranging from $53,143 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

French Bakery L’Appartement 4F opens in Brooklyn Heights

A Brooklyn couple who shot to fame by baking mini croissant cereal from home officially opened their first brick-and-mortar store on Saturday, and the scene on Montague Street was unprecedented. Bakery fans thronged Brooklyn Heights’ main shopping thoroughfare for the ribbon cutting of L’Appartement 4F, the creation of husband and...
BROOKLYN, NY
Travel Maven

12 Places in Queens you Must See Before you Die

Overshadowed by Brooklyn and Manhattan, Queens oftentimes does not get the credit it deserves for being the cultural hub that it truly is. But make no mistake, Queens is by far the most diverse borough in New York City and is packed with tranquil parks, interesting museums, delicious restaurants – and lots more.
QUEENS, NY
News 12

News 12

75K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy