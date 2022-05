The Final Four are here, with the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors battling it out in the West, and the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics facing off in the East. Marcellus Wiley, Emmanuel Acho & Ric Bucher decide which of them are the best team remaining in the playoffs. Marcellus Wiley makes a case for Jayson Tatum's Celtics, who swept the Brooklyn Nets and overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Watch as Acho make his pick as well.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO