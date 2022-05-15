ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public invited to weigh in on Santa Rosa’s Mendocino Avenue upgrades

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
A virtual meeting will be held Tuesday for residents to weigh in on improvements to Mendocino Avenue in downtown Santa Rosa.

The meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m., focuses on the nearly half-mile stretch between Fourth Street and College Avenue, according to city staff.

People may attend the meeting by going here or dialing 877-853-5257.

Traffic is down following the Old Courthouse Square reunification project a few years ago and that’s “presenting an opportunity to re-imagine the future of this downtown city street,” officials said in a news release.

Early plans include a summer 2023 pavement project expected to re-stripe the road and better accommodate downtown visitors.

City staff recommended removing and re-designating one of the northbound lanes. Options include angled parking or bike lanes.

Dozens of businesses line Mendocino between the project boundaries. Vehicles were parked along the stretch but few pedestrians were visible outside of the square.

“I like the businesses but the area looks a little dull on the surface,” said Rohnert Park resident Allison Moore, 30, who strolled down Mendocino toward Courthouse Square Friday afternoon. “The place should look more inviting.”

A project survey will be available beginning Wednesday through June 30. It will be accessible on the project’s website.

Survey results and design recommendations may be presented beginning in August.

A presentation is slated for the May 19 Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Board meeting.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.

