Support the Santa Maria River Levee Trail

By Nadia Abushanab, S.B.
Santa Barbara Independent
 3 days ago

The expansion of the Santa Maria River Levee trail will provide much needed access to outdoor recreation for residents in Northern Santa Barbara County. For generations, there has been disproportionate investment in outdoor recreation between North and South County, with South County having much more access to recreation options....

