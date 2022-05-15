Support the Santa Maria River Levee Trail

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (May 11, 2022, Buellton, Calif.)—Debra Eagle, General Manager of Alma Rosa Winery, a leading Pinot Noir and Chardonnay producer from Santa Barbara County’s Sta. Rita Hills, is thrilled to announce that the winery’s third annual “Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction” fundraising walk will return on Saturday, July 23 at 9:00 a.m. The 10,000-step, or approximately 4.5-mile walk, will take place across the rolling vineyards of Alma Rosa’s 628-acre estate property in the Sta. Rita Hills. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine and other refreshments at the top of the estate while enjoying sweeping hilltop views of the region, followed by a small reception at the Alma Rosa Ranch House at the end of the walk.

