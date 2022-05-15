ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

State approves Boulder Valley School District plan to replace flawed reading curriculum

By Amy Bounds
broomfieldenterprise.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boulder Valley School District recently received approval from the Colorado Department of Education for its five-year plan to replace its elementary reading curriculum, which isn’t on the state’s approved list. Chalkbeat Colorado reported that 15% of the state’s school districts have been ordered to replace low-quality...

www.broomfieldenterprise.com

Comments / 0

