OAKLAND -- For the last few years, a trip to Oakland has been a bad deal for the Minnesota Twins. They entered Monday night's series opener at the Coliseum having dropped nine consecutive series at the stadium, with a 2-9 record in their past 11 games. Going back further, they came into the night 6-23 in their past 29 games in Oakland, losing all nine series in that span.

