ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eric Church Wins Top Country Tour, Walker Hayes & Taylor Swift Pick Up Country Wins At Billboard Music Awards

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

In case you didn’t realize it, the Billboard Music Awards are tonight.

It’s fine if you didn’t even know they were taking place, because I had forgotten about them and I don’t know anybody who’s paying attention. But nonetheless, they’re happening.

And Eric Church has already picked himself up some new hardware.

Chief was named the winner of the award for Top Country Tour, which shouldn’t really come as a surprise considering his Gather Again Tour was one of the first major tours to return after the pandemic, kicking off last September and running through 55 cities before wrapping up next weekend at Madison Square Garden.

The Billboard Music Awards are unique in that instead of a subjective voting process to determine the winner, the nominees and eventual winners are determined using a data-driven approach that takes into account streaming, radio airplay, sales and social engagement.

And for the Top Tour categories, Billboard looks at ticket sales to determine a winner, specifically sales between March 26, 2021 (back when hardly anybody was touring) through March 17, 2022.

The other nominees in the Top Country Tour category were Luke Bryan’s Proud to Be Right Here tour, which kicked off earlier than Church’s Gather Again Tour but only consisted of 36 dates that wrapped up last October; and Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour, which had 41 stops during the eligibility period, two more than the 39 stops for the Gather Again Tour during the same timeframe.

Church also had the two of the highest grossing country tours of the past five years , raking in almost $69 million with his 2019 Double Down Tour.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift also took home a handful of country awards with wins for Top Country Artist, Top Country Album and Top Country Female Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Artist.

Remember, these are data-driven, so it’s no surprise that if you include Taylor Swift in the “country” category, she’s going to run away with it considering the way her fans stream and promote the shit out of her music.

And in what should be a surprise to nobody, Walker Hayes took home the award for Top Country Song, which has been a massive streaming and chart hit despite how insufferable that song is.

The remainder of the awards will be given out on the live ceremony tonight at 8 PM eastern on NBC.

Of course one of the biggest stories surrounding this year’s ceremony is Morgan Wallen ‘s return to the awards show stage, the first time he’ll be performing at an awards ceremony since his highly-publicized racial slur controversy last year that resulted in him being blackballed from performing at awards shows since then.

Sean “Diddy” Combs “Uncanceled” Morgan Wallen For The Billboard Music Awards

For executive producer Diddy, it’s about “un-canceling the canceled.”

MRC Live & Alternative (which produces the BBMAs) said they had a “thorough review” ahead of making the decision to book him for the show, releasing a statement that reads, in part:

“We oppose discrimination, harassment, or racism of any kind. We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect.

After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist’s team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year’s show.”

And now Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is both hosting and serving as the executive producer for the show, is speaking out on the decision to allow Morgan and Travis Scott, another entertainer who’s come under a lot of heat lately for his role in the Astroworld tragedy, to perform on the awards show:

“The mood of the show is about love and forgiveness. As a musical family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life. So one of the things I’m doing directly is un-canceling the canceled.

That’s breaking news because people haven’t been about uncanceling. But canceling is a trend that needs to stop.”

For Diddy, it’s about giving people who have made a mistake a second chance:

“Morgan [used the N-word] while talking to his boy. People make mistakes. Now we’re moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It’s time to forgive.

T o have Morgan and Travis be able to come back and touch the stage again with the mindset of getting a second chance at life. Everybody in the room is getting a second chance at life, you know, because we’re back inside with no masks on. We need love and I’m excited about celebrating that.”

Of course it’s easy to argue that Morgan’s been “un-canceled” for awhile now, with his album topping the charts for about a million weeks in a row and his Dangerous tour selling out pretty much everywhere he goes.

And earlier this year, Morgan won an ACM Award for Album of the Year during his first appearance at an awards show since the controversy.

The Billboard Music Awards, though, will be the first time he’s taken the stage as a performer at an awards show since the racial slur incident, so I guess that’s one way to look at it.

Either way, you can tune in to see Morgan and all of the other performances tonight.

The post Eric Church Wins Top Country Tour, Walker Hayes & Taylor Swift Pick Up Country Wins At Billboard Music Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 4

DANsuck
2d ago

Absurd! Morgan Wallen once again overlooked in spite of all the records that he’s broken. The fans know the truth. Billboard has 0 credibility.

Reply
2
Related
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
Parade

Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

It’s back to Sin City for the Billboard Music Awards! The star-studded show is returning to Las Vegas this year after being held twice in Los Angeles amid the pandemic. The annual broadcast featuring performances by chart-topping artists celebrates music‘s greatest achievements. The BBMAs are described as “unique among music awards shows,” with honorees determined by their “performance on the Billboard charts, the ultimate authority and measure of success in music.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Walker Hayes
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Eric Church
TVLine

Billboard Music Awards Live Stream: Watch 2022 Red Carpet Pre-Show

Click here to read the full article. It’s almost time for one of music’s biggest nights. But before the industry’s best and brightest can take home their coveted Billboard Music Awards (or not), they have to survive… the red carpet. The BBMAs’ official pre-show, streaming via the video above, begins Sunday at 7/6c. Erin Lim Rhodes and Justin Sylvester will serve as hosts. Sean “Diddy” Combs is hosting this year’s BBMAs at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Speaking with Billboard ahead of the big night, Combs previewed that “the mood of the show is about love and forgiveness.” Part...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

Drake posted a photo embracing Taylor Swift, and we have questions

No one can find hidden messages quite the way Taylor Swift fans can — and now the Swifties are back in action thanks to a throwback photo posted by singer-rapper Drake. After the Canadian hit-maker, 35, shared a pic of himself and Swift, 32, as the final image in an Instagram carousel on Monday, Swifties went into overdrive trying to interpret the photo's significance.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson surprises fans with latest look amid her 40th birthday

Kelly Clarkson is reigning in a major milestone birthday, and she's seriously dressing the part! The star had a week full of celebrations featuring wild outfits and shocking surprises to commemorate her 40th birthday. In honor of the decade she was born, the 1980's, the talk show host dedicated each...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Music Awards#Acm Awards#Walker Hayes Taylor#Nbc#Peacocktv#The Top Country Tour
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Mourns Death of Texas Country Music Legend Mickey Gilley

Country music star Randy Travis gave a public farewell to friend and colleague Mickey Gilley this week via Twitter. Travis captioned the tweet simply by saying “our kind thoughts and gentle prayers are sent to Cindy and the entire family, with love,” before signing his name. He then included a link to a 1986 performance and a few paragraphs summing up his relationship with the late musician and businessman who many credit for starting the “Urban Cowboy” movement of the late 1970s.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: ZZ Top

Who the heck is ZZ Top? Who names their child ZZ? What do those Z’s stand for?. These are popular—and reasonable—questions for anyone first encountering the Texas blues sounds of the popular rock band. When a band is named after what sounds like a person’s name, then it’s of course normal to wonder who that person is.
ROCK MUSIC
Footwear News

Doja Cat’s Billboard Music Awards Outfit Might Just Be Her Boldest Yet, Complete With Golden Toes & Pasties

Click here to read the full article. To no one’s surprise, really, Doja Cat just hit the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a fierce, head-turning dress and boots with golden toes (yup, keep scrolling to see what we’re talking about). The rap star, who is nominated tonight, wore a custom black Schiaparelli dress featuring a structured design and sheer tulle train with Agent Provocateur custom pasties and wedge boots with sculpted gold toe detailing courtesy of Schiaparelli’s fall ’21 collection. The avant garde style she’s wearing actually features a shiny molding of a foot cast in gold. Known for her...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Charli XCX Protégé Elio Learns to ‘Luv My Brain’ on Dreamy Bop

Click here to read the full article. Your fave pop girlies love her and you should, too. On Friday, Elio — the British songstress behind songs like “@elio.irl” and “Jackie Onassis” — dropped her sweet, dreamy single “Luv My Brain,” the second taste of her upcoming mixtape, Elio’s Inferno, which Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. “I Luv My Brain” was the first track she wrote for her upcoming project. “It’s about learning to appreciate my brain for all that it does and allows me to do while also acknowledging that it can be a bit difficult a lot of the time. I’ve had...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Watch Luke Bryan’s Hysterical Reaction to Katy Perry Falling Out of Her Chair

“American Idol” fans love watching the talented performers that grace the stage of the competitive singing show. However, some of the most entertaining moments take place in the banter between the show’s famous judges. Most recently, “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan went viral online after he had a hilarious reaction to Katy Perry’s less than graceful dismount from her chair during the latest airing. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

133K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy