Massive Bear Drags Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road With Ease

“Bears are cute,” they said.

“If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said.

I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it.

Warning: This one is pretty graphic…

Here we have big ol’ moose laying injured on the side of a road in Sweden. A driver comes to a stop to video the ginormous creature, when a bear comes creeping out of the woods.

And you know right away, the bear isn’t looking to play…

Nope… not at all…

“My wife and I went by car on Wednesday night. In front of us, we saw something dark beside the road. When we approached, we saw that it was a moose lying down with the bear next to it.

The bear was a little disturbed by our presence and walked from the moose and over to the other side of the road.

Then we backed the car up to give the bear the opportunity to come back to the moose and finish what he started.”

“Finish what he started?”

Gee, not one to interfere with the circle of life are we? Granted, the moose appears to have possibly been hit by a car and wasn’t going to make it much longer anyway, but still, folks in Sweden definitely aren’t shy about getting out of the way and letting nature take its course. You gotta respect it.

The bear eventually drags the huge moose off the road with ease and takes some gnarly bites as the moose is too injured to fight back. Nothing like being eaten alive, eh?

After the bear finally realizes there are people watching, or just got bored, he steps away and stares straight at the person videoing.

Honestly props to that guy… if a bear just got done having its way with a moose and then noticed me watching, I’d be outta there ASAP.

All I know is I will never under estimate the strength of a bear for as long as I live.

Meanwhile in Colorado Springs…

In Colorado Springs, this family got a little more nature than they bargained for when a bear was able to track down a deer in their backyard.

You can hear the helpless deer moaning like a drunk guy after he ate $17 worth of McDonald’s at two in the morning as the bear clamps down on him, the family powerless to do anything. At one point towards the end, the man filming yells to call someone, but who are you going to call?

“Umm yeah, so there is a bear eating a deer in my backyard?”

“Sir, this is Colorado…”

Everybody loves nature until it’s time for nature to be nature.

