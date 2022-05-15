ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Fire and the future of the Flint: ICYMI

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

Good morning, folks! Believe it or not, we’re halfway through May already – although this weather has us already smack dab into summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJgFd_0ff9FYqS00

Before we move forward, let’s take a quick trip back at the stories we covered in the past week. We remembered a horrific day 40 years ago when the Flint’s Notre Dame de Lourdes Church caught fire, changing the neighborhood forever. Meanwhile, members of the New England Patriots dropped into town to make a special donation; Flint residents sounded off about the future of their neighborhood; we met the new LePage’s Seafood owners, and more. See what you might have missed, right here.

On Saturday, a fight between two rival motorcycle clubs broke out near Pleasant and Cash streets, with approximately 50 people involved and seven injured. Here’s what information we have on this shocking story.

And we have another spectacular collection of photos from Fall River’s heyday. Photo editor Colin Furze has delved into the archives to put together a gallery of images that are a real trip down memory lane. Check them out!

Weather

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fK8uP_0ff9FYqS00

Join us

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fire and the future of the Flint: ICYMI

The Herald News

The Herald News

