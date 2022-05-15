Fire and the future of the Flint: ICYMI

Good morning, folks! Believe it or not, we’re halfway through May already – although this weather has us already smack dab into summer.

Before we move forward, let’s take a quick trip back at the stories we covered in the past week. We remembered a horrific day 40 years ago when the Flint’s Notre Dame de Lourdes Church caught fire, changing the neighborhood forever. Meanwhile, members of the New England Patriots dropped into town to make a special donation; Flint residents sounded off about the future of their neighborhood; we met the new LePage’s Seafood owners, and more. See what you might have missed, right here.

On Saturday, a fight between two rival motorcycle clubs broke out near Pleasant and Cash streets, with approximately 50 people involved and seven injured. Here’s what information we have on this shocking story.

And we have another spectacular collection of photos from Fall River’s heyday. Photo editor Colin Furze has delved into the archives to put together a gallery of images that are a real trip down memory lane. Check them out!

