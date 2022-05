WEST FARGO (KFGO) – The West Fargo Police Dept. is in the process of applying for a 50% matching federal grant to cover part of the cost of body cameras for its officers. Police Chief Denis Otterness says a “strong majority” of the officers are in favor of the body cameras. He says they are long overdue. the Fargo, Moorhead and Dilworth Police Departments and the Cass and Clay County Sheriff’s Offices already have body cams.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 8 HOURS AGO