Police search for suspect who killed 16-year-old Kansas boy

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Two people have died and two others were injured in two separate accident just after 2a.m. Saturday in Wichita. Police identified the motorcyclist who died as 38-year-old Justin Cunningham of Andover, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The Good Samaritan who observed the initial accident and attempted to help the occupants before she was struck by the motorcycle also died on Monday, according to Macy.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO