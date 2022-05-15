ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Police search for suspect who killed 16-year-old Kansas boy

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting in Wichita. Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Police: Kan. man who stole spray paint had blue on his hands

Police arrested a Salina man early Wednesday morning after a downtown Salina business was burglarized. Just after 12:30a.m. police responded to Airgas, 300 N. Seventh Street in Salina for the report of an alarm going off, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. When they arrived, they found the southeast door to the business was shattered, with glass from the door inside. Damage to the door was estimated at $1,000.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Police: Suspects beat, burned victim during Kan. home robbery

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating six suspects in connection with a home-invasion violent attack. On May 2, police responded to an apartment building in northeast Emporia after multiple 911 calls indicating people were running in the area and one person was reported yelling for help, according to Police Captain Lisa Hayes.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Good Samaritan struck by motorcycle at Kan. crash scene has died

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Two people have died and two others were injured in two separate accident just after 2a.m. Saturday in Wichita. Police identified the motorcyclist who died as 38-year-old Justin Cunningham of Andover, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The Good Samaritan who observed the initial accident and attempted to help the occupants before she was struck by the motorcycle also died on Monday, according to Macy.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
JC Post

Police ID Kan. motorcyclist who died after run over by pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend motorcycle crash have identified the victim as a 40-year-old Adam Higgins of Hutchinson. Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Accident Follow Up detectives along with the Critical Accident Team were completing work on another fatal collision on Kellogg and were allowing traffic to proceed east, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
HUTCHINSON, KS
JC Post

Kansas man airlifted to hospital after May 9 crash died

HARVEY COUNTY—The driver of a maintenance vehicle injured in an accident on May 9 in Harvey County has died. William Fairbrother 54, of Newton died the following day, according to the Harvey County Sheriff's Office. The maintenance vehicle turned over on East First Street between Oliver and Woodlawn roads,...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#The Boy#Violent Crime#Ems
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos May 17

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Tamika Thomas, Failure to appear, Arrested 5/16. Christine Morgan, Failure to appear,...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Federal judge issues a ruling in a Geary County case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal judge delivered a mixed ruling last week in a Geary County case over policies regarding trans students. Fort Riley Middle School teacher Pamela Ricard sued USD 475 over policies requiring her to refer to students by their preferred pronouns and names and restricting her from revealing those preferred titles to a student’s parents.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

City accepts bid for Ash & Eisenhower intersection work

Junction City Commissioners have accepted a bid totaling $439,451.85 from J & K Contracting LC for improvements to the Ash & Eisenhower Drive intersection on the south side of the city. Ray Ibarra, Junction City Public Works Director, said the project will consist of removing the asphalt intersection and making...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
JC Post

Junction City will receive a big airport grant

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall have released a list of 23 U.S. Department of Transportation grants to make repairs and upgrades to Kansas airports. The list includes $600,000 for Freeman Field, the airport in Junction City. Ray Ibarra, Junction City Public Works Director, said the funds are in...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Former Grandview Plaza mayor passes away

One of the founders of Grandview Plaza, Gerald Henry "Jerry" Bielefeld, 95, has died. According to his sister, Mary Sanders, Bielefeld founded the city of Grandview Plaza which was incorporated in 1963, along with William Marth, C.C. Witt and W.O. Homer. "He was very proud of it. Yes, he was very instrumental in a lot of the things that the city accomplished."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Thunderstorms sweep through the region

Geary County Emergency Management posted a statement via social media concerning the decision to sound the emergency warning sirens in Junction City Tuesday evening during the storm. "Earlier this ( Tuesday ) evening, both Geary County Emergency Management and Dickinson County Emergency Management were watching a storm moving into Geary...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

New Kansas food web site will launch

Wichita, KS – May 18, 2022 Households seeking food assistance have a much easier way to find help thanks to a project supported by the Sunflower Foundation. A new website - www.kansasfoodsource.org - is designed to help people in need of food assistance find pantry locations in their areas. The website also features a link for help applying for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or food stamps, along with a link for upcoming summer food sites for children.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

County authorizes use of ARPA funding for GCH

Geary County Commissioners took action Monday to authorize a $500,000 allotment to support Geary Community Hospital. This is part of the county's earlier commitment to fund up to $3.5 million in American Recovery Program Act money to help the financially challenged hospital. In other business the commission:. --There are plans...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy