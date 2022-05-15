ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NHS blame culture stops deaths being prevented, says former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt

By Jonathan Reilly
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKIdJ_0ff9FIy400

A BLAME culture stops deaths being prevented in the NHS, former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt says.

Secrecy makes it hard to iron out errors, he claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O53uM_0ff9FIy400
A blame culture stops deaths being prevented in the NHS, former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt says

And bungling managers are never sacked just moved to another part of the country.

In a new book about the NHS, he adds: “It’s difficult for doctors, nurses and midwives to speak openly.”

Mr Hunt, chair of the Commons health committee, said staff were “run ragged by the intensity of work”.

But he ruled out vying to replace Boris Johnson as PM, telling the BBC now is “not the moment for a leadership contest”.

He also warned that when it comes to changes in the health service, "the foundation of any reforms must be to improve the quality as well as the quantity of care delivered".

But he admitted that his own failings have contributed to people waiting hours for an ambulance or in A&E departments.

Mr Hunt became chair of the Health and Social Care Committee in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
People

Jen Psaki Says Biden Administration Providing Migrant Infants Baby Formula amid Shortage Is 'Morally Right'

The Biden Administration is standing by its decision to support migrant families at the border amid the nationwide baby formula shortage. On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed recent criticism from Rep. Kat Cammack, Florida Republican lawmaker, and other republicans who have publicly criticized President Joe Biden for providing baby formula to immigrant children.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Health And Social Care#Uk#Commons#A E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Herefordshire Council social services separated twins despite expert warnings

Twins were wrongly split up for adoption after social workers altered an expert report warning of the harm of separation. BBC Panorama has been speaking to families affected by struggling social services in Herefordshire. Three-year-old twins from an abusive household were separated despite an expert warning that this would trigger...
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
433K+
Followers
24K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy