“Over the past couple of years, we’ve been allocating resources and shifting focus to develop prototypes that offer increased convenience and ease of use for our guests. Design 1000 places an emphasis on off-premise ordering and takes these efforts up a notch,” says Shelley Harris, Interim Chief Brand Officer of Schlotzsky’s. “We know there is consumer demand for greater accessibility to their favorite Schlotzsky’s menu items, so this format, which is entirely focused on off-premise access, gives consumers what they are looking for and provides franchisees with a more compact restaurant design to consider for development.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO