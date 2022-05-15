Evening forecast- David Stoltz

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
A gorgeous afternoon out there today and this evening will be a great one to get some yard work done... That changes tomorrow. Clouds build overnight as wind turns to the southeast, that will bring in some more humidity too. We’re down to 58° to start out Wednesday.
Pockets of rain and isolated downpours are in store for the Tri-State right into Friday with chances on Saturday too. Now, following our Mother's Day weekend, the temperatures look like summer. The wet weather continues through the overnight and we could even get a few rumbles of thunder as the...
Tonight after the storms move out early in the night a few scattered showers will continue into Monday morning. Cooler and drier air is moving in behind the cold front that brought the stormy conditions with lows into the mid-60s. Monday starts cloudy with showers lingering south of I-40. Sunshine...
Strong storms with gusty winds are expected for Thursday afternoon.
“Quiet and mild to start off the morning! Sunshine will stick around through the first half of the day before a upper level disturbance near the area increases our
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible across the lower Ohio Valley on Wednesday, as well as the risk of flash flooding for portions of the northern Plains and upper Midwest. Record-breaking heat continues over the southern and central Plains, with above-average temperatures spreading into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Meanwhile, cold air...
Today is your day to get outside and enjoy the weather, with partly sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid 60's. Our next system moves in Wednesday, ushering in a round of rain, high mountain snow and gusty winds upwards of 30-40 mph. Daytime highs drop Wednesday and Thursday...
The second week of May was an early season scorcher for much of the central and western Corn Belt. Temperatures topped out in the 90s for several days helping to make this the hottest second week of May in 30+ years for the Corn Belt as a whole, according to data from WeatherTrends360.
AccuWeather forecasters say that the risk of severe weather will ramp up across the North Central states on Thursday afternoon and evening with areas from the Dakotas to western Minnesota facing the most substantial threat. Extremely high winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes will all be possible into Thursday evening. The threats began Wednesday night, with tornado sirens heard in locations such as Target Field, home to Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins.
This morning we will be dealing with patchy fog with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There will also be dense fog this morning reducing visibility. Stay a safe distance away from the person in front of you, and use your low beams instead of high beams to be able to see better.
With severe weather possible today & tonight across central Minnesota, it's a good time for a refresher on the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado 'WATCH,' and a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado 'WARNING.' Here's the scoop:. The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of severe weather across Central...
It's warming up quickly in the Capital Region and with the hot temps comes the summertime severe weather. Some bad storms are expected to hit the Capital Region this afternoon and tonight. Thunder/lightning, heavy downpours, strong winds, and flooding are all possible. The Capital Region and a good portion of...
Comments / 0