ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Showers ending; some late-day sunshine

By Jeff Verszyla
wtae.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Cool front coming through early this afternoon. Showers will end...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 1

Related
wtae.com

Highs soar toward the 90s on Saturday

Due to the showers and storms this morning and early afternoon, the Pittsburgh area won't get as warm as it could have this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s but the heat is certainly on tomorrow as highs soar toward the 90s for the first time since the end of August.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Damaging wind, large hail possible with mid-day storms

Damaging wind and large hail are possible with storms from mid-morning through mid-day Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Severe weather is possible in the Pittsburgh area between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., meteorologist David Shallenberger said. In southwestern Pennsylvania, the main threat will be wind, he said. “It...
whbc.com

Freak Weekend Storm Brings Hail, Wind, Heavy Rain

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A freak storm, hitting Saturday evening from North Canton up into Summit and Medina Counties. It dropped very heavy rain, strong winds and hail. The National Weather Service says rain was heavy enough to bring both the Zimber Ditch and the...
NORTH CANTON, OH
wtae.com

'Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live' coming to Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH — “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live” has performances at Pittsburgh’s Byham Theater on Saturday. The live show is based off of the popular children’s show, itself a spin-off from the classic “Mister Roger’s Neighborhood,” which was produced in Pittsburgh and was headline by the late Latrobe native Fred Rogers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com

Washington County woman takes on bodybuilding in her 60s

Marlene Flowers is taking on the world of bodybuilding at the age of 65. The Washington County woman is also making a splash on TikTok. One of her most recent videos garnered more than 2.2 million views. She tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 she started working out when she was...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDTN

Invasive, toxic hammerhead worms spotted in Northeast Ohio

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An invasive species with a ferocious name has been spotted in Northeast Ohio. Sam McCoy was out in his backyard in Garrettsville Saturday, when he found a couple hammerhead worms underneath some lumber. “I knew as soon as I saw them exactly what they were,” McCoy said, mentioning he had […]
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
wtae.com

Pennsylvania seeing decline in numbers of high school game officials

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania is seeing a shortage of high school officials in almost every sport, and there are concerns about the potential impact in the Pittsburgh area and across the state. "Probably the first time in our over 100-year history that we've had a shortage of officials in this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

$316 million Powerball winner comes forward

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Video above: Attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. The winner of a $316 million Powerball prize in January in Sacramento has come forward and claimed a lump sum payment. Orlando Zavala Lozano was one of two winners across the country who matched...
SACRAMENTO, CA
wtae.com

Counting of Allegheny County votes cast in-person is completed

PITTSBURGH — All the counting of the in-person votes cast in Allegheny County is complete. The job was completed Friday afternoon at the county election warehouse on Pittsburgh's North Side. A representative of the Summer Lee for Congress campaign who observed the count left the warehouse upbeat. The race...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Car flips, nearly hits house in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car flipped during a crash and nearly hit a home in Penn Hills. Watch the video from the crash scene: Click the video player above. The crash happened a little after 6 p.m. Wednesday on Shannon Road. The driver wasn't seriously hurt. The owner...
PENN HILLS, PA
WTRF- 7News

Truck flips on Market St. Bridge

Follansbee, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County officials say a truck flipped on the Market St. Bridge connecting Follansbee and Steubenville Sunday night. The accident happened at around 8 p.m. and Steubenville Police say the driver was not injured. Details are limited at this time, 7News will bring you updates as they come in.
FOLLANSBEE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy