Showers ending; some late-day sunshine

Due to the showers and storms this morning and early afternoon, the Pittsburgh area won't get as warm as it could have this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s but the heat is certainly on tomorrow as highs soar toward the 90s for the first time since the end of August.
Damaging wind and large hail are possible with storms from mid-morning through mid-day Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Severe weather is possible in the Pittsburgh area between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., meteorologist David Shallenberger said. In southwestern Pennsylvania, the main threat will be wind, he said. “It...
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A freak storm, hitting Saturday evening from North Canton up into Summit and Medina Counties. It dropped very heavy rain, strong winds and hail. The National Weather Service says rain was heavy enough to bring both the Zimber Ditch and the...
PITTSBURGH — “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live” has performances at Pittsburgh’s Byham Theater on Saturday. The live show is based off of the popular children’s show, itself a spin-off from the classic “Mister Roger’s Neighborhood,” which was produced in Pittsburgh and was headline by the late Latrobe native Fred Rogers.
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Sandcastle Water Park opens this weekend with major park enhancements, a new waterslide, and a long lineup of special events. What's new at Sandcastle? Click the video player above to see. This is the earliest season opening in park history. The official start is Saturday...
PITTSBURGH — You may know the famous musician Huey Lewis from his albums and his days of touring with Huey Lewis and the News. When the rock star was forced to end his musical career, he shifted his mission in life: Animal and environmental conservation. That mission brought him...
Months before the February collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge, a report detailed the deteriorating condition of the structure. Video above: Port Authority bus driver who was on Fern Hollow Bridge when it collapsed intends to file lawsuit. The October 2021 inspection report, obtained by Pittsburgh's Action News 4, found...
PITTSBURGH — Schedule changes on many Port Authority bus routes and light rail will take effect Sunday, June 26. Among the changes: 69 Trafford service is being extended to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, and the Fern Hollow Bridge detour is being incorporated into the 61A North Braddock and 61B Braddock-Swissvale schedules.
PITTSBURGH — An inspection report of the Fern Hollow Bridge shows it was suffering widespread decay just four months before it collapsed. PennDOT released the report but redacted one section that shows areas of the bridge most prone to deterioration or fracture. The bridge was rated poor before its...
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Soon, you might see a Sewickley store owner selling CBD edibles in a new mobile truck on the streets of Pittsburgh and beyond. The owner said she's not trying to get people high — she’s trying to help people elevate certain moods or help with sleep, pain or anxiety.
Marlene Flowers is taking on the world of bodybuilding at the age of 65. The Washington County woman is also making a splash on TikTok. One of her most recent videos garnered more than 2.2 million views. She tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 she started working out when she was...
Several lanes of the Parkway West were shut down for hours between the Campbells Run Road and Ridge Road interchanges Thursday due to a truck crash and fire. The crash happened around 2 p.m. The crash scene was cleared and all lanes reopened around 6 p.m. Backups were stretching for...
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An invasive species with a ferocious name has been spotted in Northeast Ohio. Sam McCoy was out in his backyard in Garrettsville Saturday, when he found a couple hammerhead worms underneath some lumber. “I knew as soon as I saw them exactly what they were,” McCoy said, mentioning he had […]
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania is seeing a shortage of high school officials in almost every sport, and there are concerns about the potential impact in the Pittsburgh area and across the state. "Probably the first time in our over 100-year history that we've had a shortage of officials in this...
PITTSBURGH — Police are looking for a person who drove a car into a utility pole along a busy road in Pittsburgh’s Bluff neighborhood. Police said the driver took off after crashing into the pole in the 2200 block of Second Avenue around 1:11 a.m. A pole and...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Video above: Attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. The winner of a $316 million Powerball prize in January in Sacramento has come forward and claimed a lump sum payment. Orlando Zavala Lozano was one of two winners across the country who matched...
PITTSBURGH — All the counting of the in-person votes cast in Allegheny County is complete. The job was completed Friday afternoon at the county election warehouse on Pittsburgh's North Side. A representative of the Summer Lee for Congress campaign who observed the count left the warehouse upbeat. The race...
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car flipped during a crash and nearly hit a home in Penn Hills. Watch the video from the crash scene: Click the video player above. The crash happened a little after 6 p.m. Wednesday on Shannon Road. The driver wasn't seriously hurt. The owner...
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer that was carrying meat products crashed along I-70 in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County on Friday afternoon. A post from the Rostraver Central Fire Department said the crash happened along I-70 westbound near mile marker 43. Officials said the tractor-trailer left the roadway and...
Follansbee, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County officials say a truck flipped on the Market St. Bridge connecting Follansbee and Steubenville Sunday night. The accident happened at around 8 p.m. and Steubenville Police say the driver was not injured. Details are limited at this time, 7News will bring you updates as they come in.
