ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Berkshire by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-15 19:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grafton, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grafton; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Southwestern Grafton County in northern New Hampshire Northwestern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Claremont, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Claremont, Lebanon, New London, Grafton, Hanover, Charlestown, Enfield, Canaan, Danbury, Newport, Grantham, Andover, Cornish, Croydon, Dorchester, Plainfield, Wilmot, Orange, Sunapee and Springfield. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 30 and 60. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Eastern Cheshire County in southern New Hampshire Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire West central Belknap County in central New Hampshire Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 644 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Newport to Windsor to near Troy, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Concord, Franklin, Jaffrey, Henniker, New London, Bedford, Milford, Amherst, Peterborough, Hopkinton, New Boston, Loudon, Antrim, Mont Vernon, Canterbury, Greenfield, Lyndeborough, Bradford, Dublin and Francestown. This includes the following highways Interstate 89 between mile markers 0 and 33. Interstate 93 between mile markers 33 and 58. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Dutchess, Essex, Franklin, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Clinton; Columbia; Dutchess; Essex; Franklin; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Herkimer; Montgomery; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; St. Lawrence; Ulster; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 227 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DUTCHESS ESSEX FRANKLIN FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ST. LAWRENCE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy