Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grafton; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Southwestern Grafton County in northern New Hampshire Northwestern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Claremont, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Claremont, Lebanon, New London, Grafton, Hanover, Charlestown, Enfield, Canaan, Danbury, Newport, Grantham, Andover, Cornish, Croydon, Dorchester, Plainfield, Wilmot, Orange, Sunapee and Springfield. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 30 and 60. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
