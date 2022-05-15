NY, NJ: Gusty winds, hail, isolated tornado possible

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move away from the area Wednesday as a weak storm system will approach the region from the west. Folks can expect sunshine in the morning to give way to increasing clouds in the afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high will be in the low 70s across the New York City area.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Morning sunshine will give way to clouds and strong storms later Monday afternoon. A cold front will move toward the region, bringing the potential for severe weather. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region. To sign up for daily or...
The National Weather Service has issued an Enhanced Risk for severe weather in the Hudson Valley Monday afternoon and evening, as a strong cold front pushes through the area. Forecasters say that damaging winds, large hail, torrential rain, and even tornadoes are possible across the Hudson Valley. There will be enough warm and humid air to fuel these storms as they begin to develop to the west by afternoon, and move east.by evening.
LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Severe weather moved through the region Monday, even prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for parts of Lewis County. The tornado warning lasted about 30-minutes. However, there’s no indication a twister actually touched down. There’s also no indication that...
A bout of nasty weather is cutting its way across New York State today and it will bring a possible chance of severe weather with it. Besides a chance of thunderstorms across the state, some parts of the state will have a chance to see hail and possible tornado touchdowns.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Thunderstorms are headed for much of Central New York Monday afternoon, packed with hail and damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service. The main threats for Onondaga, Oneida, Madison and southern Cayuga counties are damaging winds and hail, the weather service said. The service did not rule out the possibility of a tornado developing.
Update at 11:15 p.m.: While most of Central New York has electricity again tonight, some still do not. National Grid is reporting 117 customers in Onondaga County, 847 customers in Oneida County, 41 customers in Cayuga County and three customers in Cortland County are still without power at 11:15 p.m. No one in Madison County is without power. NYSEG also is reporting eight customers without power in the Syracuse area.
It will be clear and sunny with temperatures reaching the mid-70s Tuesday. Multiple injured in Paterson motor vehicle accident; …. ‘Crazy Woke Asians’ perform for one night only at …. Game on for season 10 of ‘Basketball Wives’. Game on for season 10 of ‘Basketball Wives’. Neighbors...
As you may know, New York has been under its annual burn ban since the middle of March. The ban comes to an end this weekend (Saturday, May 14, 2022) but that doesn't mean that Hudson Valley residences along with other New Yorks still don't have to use caution with outdoor fires and when burning brush.
This past weekend, I woke up to a sunny morning and headed out to the shed to get my trusty mower to cut the grass. My wife said to me, "What are you doing?", to which I replied "mowing the lawn". She said, "Not at 8 am you're not...it's Saturday"
DEWITT, New York (WWNY) - Questionable safety measures and complacency. DeWitt’s fire chief wants to see change at the state firefighter training academy after one of his recruits broke his arm while training. It’s the same academy where Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse suffered a medical emergency and later died...
Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
Most of New York state's counties are now falling under the CDC's "high" COVID community level designation. Chances are over the last few weeks it probably seems like everyone you know has been coming down with COVID. I know in our circle of friends in Clifton Park, I think everyone has had at least one member of their family if not several come down with the virus recently. So the latest COVID level news should come as no surprise.
The Humane Society has released its tenth annual “horrible hundred” list of problematic puppy mills in the country and 12 of those puppy dealers are in New York with several being in the Finger Lakes. The list seeks to warn consumers about the problems and dangerous conditions associated...
Gas prices continue to climb in New York State and have hit another new record high. According to the latest AAA Northeast survey, New York’s average price is up 24 cents from last week to $4.75 gallon. The price is 57 cents higher that a month ago and $1.69...
Did you know something commonly found in your yards here in New York state that is considered ancient herbal medicine?. Have you ever heard of Plantago Major? It is something that was at one time used for healing, nourishment, and to help with certain bowel issues. It's a pretty common plantain, broad-leaved plantain or Plantago major, and is found through most of Upstate New York and New York in general. It's a perennial that actively grows in the spring and summer. They look pretty ordinary but apparently are an ancient medicine of sorts.
(WSYR-TV) — Two men have been charged after their car accident and subsequent chase ended in a second accident and serious injuries in East Syracuse Tuesday, according to the Town of DeWitt Police. Police say that around 9:51 a.m. on May 17, they were on their way to an...
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. - Onondaga County's Sheriffs say the hit and run driver who struck two killing one is in custody. Deputies say 18-year-old Lyndon McMullen had an ongoing dispute with 24-year-old Luis Berrios. Investigators say McMullen ran over Berrios and his 65-year-old uncle Benjamin as they were walking along a road, May 5th.
Comments / 0