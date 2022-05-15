NY, NJ: Gusty winds, hail, isolated tornado possible

Most of New York state's counties are now falling under the CDC's "high" COVID community level designation. Chances are over the last few weeks it probably seems like everyone you know has been coming down with COVID. I know in our circle of friends in Clifton Park, I think everyone has had at least one member of their family if not several come down with the virus recently. So the latest COVID level news should come as no surprise.

CLIFTON PARK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO