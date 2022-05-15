Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Eastern Cheshire County in southern New Hampshire Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire West central Belknap County in central New Hampshire Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 644 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Newport to Windsor to near Troy, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Concord, Franklin, Jaffrey, Henniker, New London, Bedford, Milford, Amherst, Peterborough, Hopkinton, New Boston, Loudon, Antrim, Mont Vernon, Canterbury, Greenfield, Lyndeborough, Bradford, Dublin and Francestown. This includes the following highways Interstate 89 between mile markers 0 and 33. Interstate 93 between mile markers 33 and 58. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO