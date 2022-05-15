ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Steals bag, scores thrice

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Profar went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI, three runs and a stolen...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Ups throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) was cleared Monday to increase his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez had previously been playing catch from about 60 feet, so the increased distance represents a small step forward in the right-hander's throwing program. The Marlins are likely to proceed cautiously with Sanchez, who hasn't progressed as quickly as initially anticipated from the shoulder surgery he underwent last July. Miami is unlikely to begin mapping out a minor-league rehab assignment for Sanchez until he completes multiple live batting practice sessions, an activity that isn't imminent at this stage.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Sent to Triple-A

Nunez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Monday's loss to the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Nunez hasn't done much of anything at the dish to this point, slashing .143/.278/.179 with one double, two RBI and three runs scored. Brian Serven and Carlos Perez are two options to serve as the backup catcher following Nunez's demotion, though a move has yet to be made.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not included in lineup Monday

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After being a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury or illness, Lowe checked back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. However, Lowe was used as a designated hitter in that contest rather than his usual spot at second base, implying that he wasn't fully healthy. Lowe is back on the bench Monday for the second time in three days, but the Rays haven't suggested he experienced any sort of setback following Sunday's 3-0 win. Even so, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular may be enticed to turn to other options this week, especially with the knowledge that Lowe will start in only five games at a maximum.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting Monday

Lopez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Lopez sits for just the third time this season. He's been very disappointing at the plate thus far, hitting .190/.283/.220, and he's stolen just a single base after swiping 22 bags last year. Bobby Witt Jr. will slide over to shortstop in his absence, with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Saints' Eric Wilson: Inks deal

Wilson signed a contract with the Saints on Monday. Wilson spent time with the Texans and Eagles last season after spending the previous four with the Vikings. He played in 14 games in 2021, recording 46 tackles, a pass defensed and an interception. Wilson should help provide depth to the Saints' linebacker unit this upcoming season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Heads to bench Monday

Hilliard is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Hilliard will take a seat after he went 3-for-16 with a pair of home runs, a stolen base and seven RBI while starting each of the last five games. Despite those solid counting stats, Hilliard is still hitting .169 on the season and looks more likely than the hot-hitting Yonathan Daza to move into a reserve role once Kris Bryant (back) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Fire seven shutout frames

Singer (1-0) earned the win during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks over seven scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the contest. Singer served as the 27th man for the twin bill, so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Facing multi-week absence

Lowe said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and won't be available to resume baseball activities for at least three weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even if Lowe is cleared for baseball activities in the first week of June...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Will ramp up quickly

McCutchen is expected to get back up to speed quickly once he's activated from the COVID-19 injured list, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. McCutchen has been on the IL since May 7, but manager Craig Counsell expects him to be back in action for the Brewers shortly after he's cleared to return. "It'll be a quick ramp-up," said Counsell. "This is not a long process for him to get back ready but we have to get him back in the building." The former MVP was hitting .240 with two homers, 14 RBI, three stolen bases and 11 runs scored through 25 games prior to landing on the injured list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Could require IL stint

Manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Adames (ankle) could require a trip to the injured list, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Adames underwent X-rays that came back negative Sunday, but he's still feeling sore and will visit with team doctors Monday night. He's out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, but the team could choose to give him additional time to recover. If Adames requires a trip to the injured list, Luis Urias and Mike Brosseau would likely see additional time at shortstop, while Pablo Reyes would be a candidate to join the major-league roster.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Shifts to 60-day IL

The White Sox transferred Lynn (knee) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday. Even though Lynn has been on the shelf all season after undergoing surgery April 5 to address a tendon tear in his right knee, the White Sox delayed moving him to the 60-day IL with the hope that he might narrowly avoid missing the first two months of the campaign. Chicago finally scrapped those plans Wednesday, with the transaction allowing the team to free up a 40-man roster spot for Lucas Giolito (illness), who was activated from the COVID-19-related IL ahead of his scheduled start against the Royals. Lynn's placement on the 60-day IL shouldn't be viewed as a major setback, as he'll still be eligible to make his 2022 debut as early as June 6. The right-hander is scheduled to face hitters Friday and could head out on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Picking up spot start Tuesday

Gilbert will be called up from Triple-A Reno and is listed as the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers. Arizona will likely designate Gilbert as the 27th man for the twin bill before sending him back out to Reno immediately after the start, his second of the season and third outing overall at the big-league level in 2022. Between his previous two appearances, Gilbert struck out six and allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks over 8.2 innings. However, he's been much less productive over a larger sample of 14.2 innings at Triple-A this season, logging an 11.60 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB across four starts.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Won't return Wednesday

McCutchen (illness) won't be activated from the COVID-19 injured list for Wednesday's series finale versus Atlanta, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The veteran outfielder was scheduled for a full workout Tuesday, and the team apparently wants to give him a couple more days to keep ramping up before he rejoins the active roster. McCutchen is now expected to be activated for Friday's series opener against the Nationals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Scorching at Frisco

Duran went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored for Double-A Frisco on Sunday. After collecting four hits in his first four at-bats, Duran showed a good approach over this final two plate appearances, working a work and a run-producing sacrifice fly. Those final two plate appearances are what stood out to Frisco manager Jared Goedert, Tyler Maun of MLB.com reports. "I would say that's a definite sign of maturity, of that maturity coming, because that is tough for hitters," the manager said. "I was pretty impressed with him on that." The second-base prospect has turned it on during the month of May. Over the last 12 games, he's 21-for-49 (.429) with seven doubles, four homers, one triple and 15 RBI. Duran was one of the prizes coming over from the Yankees in the Joey Gallo deal, but he struggled with the new organization in 2021. It looks like he struggles no longer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Starts, but role likely to decrease

Ortega will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Pirates. After slugging his first home run of the season and extending his RBI streak to three games in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks, Ortega sticks in the lineup Monday for the fifth time in six contests. Now that Seiya Suzuki (ankle) is back in action after a recent multi-game absence, Ortega will likely be the odd man out in the Cubs outfield for a regular role against right-handed pitching.
CHICAGO, IL

