New York City, NY

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Tending twine Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Shesterkin will start Game 7 at home against the Penguins on Sunday, Arthur...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Hurricanes look to keep rolling at home vs. New York Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes needed to finish the regular season strong to hold off the New York Rangers for the Metropolitan Division title. They are benefitting from that push as the teams meet in a second-round playoff series. The division title secured home-ice advantage through at...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Seider one of NHL's top defensemen after rookie season

Moritz Seider burst onto the scene in his NHL debut, recording two assists on Opening Night against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. And as Seider navigated his first week of NHL action, the Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman appeared at ease. "I think...
DETROIT, MI
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
markerzone.com

CAROLINA HURRICANES VS NEW YORK RANGERS: SECOND ROUND PREVIEW

After enduring a grueling two weeks in the first round lasting the maximum of 7 Games, both the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers look to start their series off with a bang. This marks the first time the teams will face off in the playoffs. There has been a...
NHL
CBS News

Penguins' Brian Boyle has successful knee surgery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Forward Brian Boyle underwent successful knee surgery after he was injured in Game 6, the Penguins announced Monday. The Penguins said the procedure on Boyle's left knee was done by team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas at UPMC Presbyterian-Shadyside. Boyle was hurt in Friday's playoff game against the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins’ 5-on-5 Play Should Have Led to a Better Result vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially entered the offseason after their Game 7 loss to the New York Rangers on Sunday, May 15. The Penguins had a 3-1 series lead, and it looked like they were going to pull off a huge upset. They had a two-goal lead in Games 5 and 6 and were leading in Game 7 for most of the third period and yet still could not find a way to win. At five-on-five, the Penguins’ easily dominated the Rangers, so what exactly went wrong?
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Scorching at Frisco

Duran went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored for Double-A Frisco on Sunday. After collecting four hits in his first four at-bats, Duran showed a good approach over this final two plate appearances, working a work and a run-producing sacrifice fly. Those final two plate appearances are what stood out to Frisco manager Jared Goedert, Tyler Maun of MLB.com reports. "I would say that's a definite sign of maturity, of that maturity coming, because that is tough for hitters," the manager said. "I was pretty impressed with him on that." The second-base prospect has turned it on during the month of May. Over the last 12 games, he's 21-for-49 (.429) with seven doubles, four homers, one triple and 15 RBI. Duran was one of the prizes coming over from the Yankees in the Joey Gallo deal, but he struggled with the new organization in 2021. It looks like he struggles no longer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Rangers
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Defense Needs New Approach in Round 2

If nothing else, the Pittsburgh Penguins co-created a wildly interesting series in Round 1 with the New York Rangers. The series was of course forced to seven games due to the “no quit” mentality of the Rangers and the poorly timed deconstruction of the Penguins. Though it is by no means a deflection regarding the performance from either team, the Penguins were without their starting goaltender, Tristan Jarry, their backup goaltender, Casey DeSmith, for most of the series, and without their star captain, Sidney Crosby, for Game 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Heads to bench Monday

Hilliard is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Hilliard will take a seat after he went 3-for-16 with a pair of home runs, a stolen base and seven RBI while starting each of the last five games. Despite those solid counting stats, Hilliard is still hitting .169 on the season and looks more likely than the hot-hitting Yonathan Daza to move into a reserve role once Kris Bryant (back) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Will rehab in Denver

According to coach Craig Berube, Krug (lower body) will go to Denver "for rehab purposes," Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Krug missed the final three games of St. Louis' first-round win over Minnesota with a lower-body issue, and the fact that he's heading to Colorado to rehab his injury suggests he's likely still a ways away from returning to action. Youngster Scott Perunovich will probably continue to man the point on the Blues' No. 1 power-play unit until Krug is cleared to rejoin the lineup.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Had All the Pieces Working in Game 7 Win Over Penguins

The New York Rangers completed the 3-1 series comeback against the Pittsburgh Penguins on May 15 in dramatic fashion with a 4-3 overtime win. The home crowd at Madison Square Garden erupted in celebration with the realization that the organization they support will continue its season during the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning on May 18 versus the Carolina Hurricanes. During Games 6 and 7, core players in Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox, Igor Shesterkin, and Chris Kreider answered the challenge of putting the franchise in a position to win the first-round series.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Starts, but role likely to decrease

Ortega will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Pirates. After slugging his first home run of the season and extending his RBI streak to three games in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks, Ortega sticks in the lineup Monday for the fifth time in six contests. Now that Seiya Suzuki (ankle) is back in action after a recent multi-game absence, Ortega will likely be the odd man out in the Cubs outfield for a regular role against right-handed pitching.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Picking up spot start Tuesday

Gilbert will be called up from Triple-A Reno and is listed as the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers. Arizona will likely designate Gilbert as the 27th man for the twin bill before sending him back out to Reno immediately after the start, his second of the season and third outing overall at the big-league level in 2022. Between his previous two appearances, Gilbert struck out six and allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks over 8.2 innings. However, he's been much less productive over a larger sample of 14.2 innings at Triple-A this season, logging an 11.60 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB across four starts.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Stays on bench Wednesday

Narvaez isn't starting in Wednesday's series finale versus the Braves. With the Brewers facing left-hander Max Fried, Narvaez will stay on the bench for the second straight contest. Victor Caratini will start at catcher and bat ninth in the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers fall to Canes in OT

The New York Rangers were playing an excellent road game, until the third period. After taking an early 1-0 lead, the Blueshirts really did an excellent job of quickly getting pucks out to disrupt the Hurricanes aggressive forecheck. They were able to do it for two periods to perfection but the Canes would get a Sebastian Aho goal late in the third to tie it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Remains out of lineup

Torrens isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Torrens recently had a string of six consecutive starts in which he hit .263 with two runs, three walks and seven strikeouts, but he'll now retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Cal Raleigh will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Back at Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. He was up to serve as a spot starter for Saturday's doubleheader, and with the Angels already having six starters ahead of him on the depth chart, he will go back to Triple-A to await another chance to help the big club. He has logged 9.2 scoreless innings with four hits, eight walks and eight strikeouts over two appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA

