Horoscope today, Monday May 16: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
 3 days ago
♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

The full moon eclipse draws out who you really are and a time of presenting a false face to the world, or maybe just one other person, is over.

This is the moment to acknowledge how far you have come and how much you can change if you need to.

A warm voice introduces an even warmer heart.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

For so long you have given everything to getting a deal done or keeping a couple in a good place.

Now share the load and feel supported, starting with an honest conversation and a set of questions.

With chalk and cheese planets in your zone of loyalty, someone so different can be your best mate ever.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

As the full moon’s emotional power wakes up your work chart, bringing more of yourself to your daily routine is the natural next step.

If you have been holding back, perhaps protecting your knowledge or experience, let go now.

Jupiter points to prizes with a celebrity element.

A piece of music is the key.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

As strong and sensitive planets share zodiac space in your adventure zone, look for a challenge that fulfils both sides of you.

You first read or hear about it today.

At work, you don’t have to boast of your achievements but don’t talk them down either.

Passion links to a display of gold prizes.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

Family time may have been sidelined lately but do take time to reconnect, however briefly.

The moon eclipse creates intense feelings and it is good to share these when they are fresh.

You are a love chameleon and can be anything you want.

This keeps a partner guessing and intrigues that newcomer “D”.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

However long you have spent composing special words in your head, they will never be perfect.

So take the plunge and say them today.

The response can turn your life around.

Your fitness zone fizzes with energy but it may be hard to find the right direction . . . until you say yes to an unlikely invitation.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

A moon of money surprises challenges you to keep head and heart separate.

Then you can make the home savings you need and end a time of stepping in to help someone younger.

In love, replaying a special shared occasion deepens the feelings.

Single? a Capricorn team captain can be The One.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

With a sexy, sultry moon eclipse in your sign, you can be a lover in a million.

Just one look, even in an everyday setting, is all it takes to start something special.

You radiate charisma at work too and as soon as you start to talk, everyone listens.

But don’t post anything in public you wouldn’t say in private.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

The sun and moon pull in opposite directions, especially in love, but you can find ways to balance this and give more of your heart while keeping a sense of self.

Single? A person who seems very wrong on first meeting can turn out so right.

Neptune makes family feelings tender, so handle with care.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

If you have doubts about anyone round you, the moon eclipse is the time to work through these and make changes.

Deep down, you know carrying on as you are is not an option.

You might assume deep career ambitions have disappeared but a casual chat can bring them back.

Make that first step today.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

Your dreams, your way! That is the full moon’s message.

A time of taming your ambitions, or even trying to forget them, is over.

A calm, fair approach gets results at home but in love, a partner might be waiting for proof you really care.

If you start the day single, a quiz show fan can press your love buzzer.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Planets of fire and steam are both in your sign and this can create a sensational day for love.

Partners break through barriers to reach deep feelings, while new romance draws you to a Taurus with a lifestyle rich in experience.

Confidence grows by the hour and is there when you need to shine.

Horoscopes - your latest astrology reading from Mystic Meg

Capricorn - Born between December 22 and January 20, Capricorns have a tendency to be practical, resourceful and patient, as well as dedicated and ambitious.

Aquarius - The free-spirited Aquarius is a water sign born between January 21 and February 18.

Pisces - Pisces is the last star sign in the Zodiac and its symbol is the fish.

Aries - Aries is the first of the 12 Zodiac signs and its symbol is the ram.

Taurus - Taurus is the second Zodiac sign and its symbol is the bull.

Gemini - Gemini is the third Zodiac sign and its symbol is said to depict the twins Castor and Pollox.

Cancer - Cancer is the fourth Zodiac sign and its symbol is the crab.

Leo - Leo is the fifth sign of the Zodiac, falling between July 23 and August 23.

Virgo - Virgo is the sixth sign in the Zodiac calendar and is represented by the maiden, or virgin, symbol.

Libra - Libras are an air sign, and are compatible with Geminis, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Scorpio - Ruled by the planet Pluto, Scorpios are the most compatible with Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces.

Sagittarius - The symbol of Sagittarius is an archer, and they are most compatible with Aries, Aquarius and Leo.

Related
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in May, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If, cosmically, April was a month of dreaming and planning—thanks to a handful of planets transiting in the mystical sign of Pisces—May will be all about action. That’s mostly thanks to Jupiter moving into the sign of fiery Aries on May 10, and in its classically expansive nature, dialing up that high-intensity energy all-around. Paired with a few other celestial transits, this Jupiterian shift will play a role in determining the best day in May, astrologically, for every zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Here’s How Each Zodiac Sign Apologizes for a Wrongdoing, According to Astrologers

The way you decide to reconcile a fault or say “I’m sorry” could look entirely different from the way someone else might do the same (with both responses being totally valid). While the specifics of any apology will likely depend at least in part on the circumstances, it’s also bound to reflect certain elements of the apologizer’s personality—like the ways in which they prefer to handle conflict or communicate more generally. Because astrology sheds light on these same patterns, people of different zodiac signs often apologize in particular ways based on their sign’s general vibe.
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

What’s the Best Zodiac Sign and Why?

A zodiac sign is like a comprehensive inspection of one’s character. And while you may be familiar with the characteristics of your zodiac sign, have you ever considered how it compares to the other 11? Are you among the best or worst zodiac signs? It prompts the question, “What is the best zodiac sign?”
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Only 4 Zodiac Signs Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief During This Week’s Red Moon

Eclipses can definitely be a bit intimidating. The textbook definition of an eclipse is the obscuring of light from one celestial body to another, which doesn’t help relieve some of the stigma around this rare lunation. But I’m here to offer a friendly reminder: Eclipses are nothing to be afraid of. You’ve lived through dozens of them so far, and will continue to do so. Additionally, the sign the eclipse falls in determines how much each zodiac sign will be affected by this powerful lunation, and the good thing is that some signs won’t feel its effects as much as others. So if you’re a mutable sign (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces), congratulations, because the May 2022 Red Moon total lunar eclipse will affect you least. (Considering these were the zodiac signs most affected by the eclipses in 2020 and 2021, things are really looking up.)
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For May 2022

Aries – During Mercury retrograde, which starts on May 10, you are going to be extra talkative. This might cause you to make new friends or annoy old ones, but either way, you’re going to have a thriving social life. Then, when Gemini season starts on May 20, you’re going to have a burst in creative energy. You’re going to come up with plenty of new ideas to pursue and dreams to tackle. You’re going to be keeping yourself busy the whole month through.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Being Hit By Mercury Retrograde The Hardest

Just when you think you’ve got all your ducks in a row and all your problems squared away, Mercury retrograde shows up to stir the pot. When it comes to astrology, there’s always an inconvenience waiting for you just around the corner, and nothing exemplifies that better than when Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — begins moving backward through the zodiac rather than forward. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by Mercury retrograde spring 2022 the most — Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio, and Sagittarius — then you *might* want to prepare for some technical difficulties in the near future.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 5/17/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): A solution that seems right in the moment could prove mistaken later on. Don't let your need for action override better judgment. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Are you resigning yourself to the hell you know rather than the heaven you don't? Don't let pride go before the fall. A simple act of atonement changes everything.
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

The Zodiac Signs That Can Fight (And Will!)

Zodiac signs that can fight have a big bearing on a person. For instance, when a person is angry, they frequently express themselves in a manner that they would never have done otherwise:. Some people can maintain their composure and steer clear of situations, while others have a much harder...
LIFESTYLE
Lifestyle
The US Sun

The perfect houseplant for each zodiac sign revealed

HOUSEPLANTS are a perfect addition to any home, they can brighten up and refresh any room in an instant. Many plants also have the capacity to remove up to 87% of air toxins from the surrounding area, and can also help in reducing stress and anxiety. Perfect for those working from home.
HOME & GARDEN
ohmymag.co.uk

This is what your dog's zodiac sign says about their personality

All humans have a zodiac sign, but have you ever wondered if your pet has a zodiac sign? Technically, every creature has a zodiac sign, even pets. Your dog’s zodiac sign can give you the insight to understand their traits better, or even help predict their behaviour. Let's take...
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: 5 signs who have a hard time dealing with a heartbreak

You know all those songs about heartbreaks that go hit and top the music charts? Yeah, that’s because getting over a heartbreak is challenging for most people out there. However, some just have a more challenging time. Our zodiac signs have a lot to say about our personalities and that includes how we deal with heartbreaks. Here are the five zodiac signs that have a hard time dealing with heartbreak.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your May 2022 Horoscope Is Here — & The Vibes Are (Mostly) Good

Leave it to the eclipses and Mercury retrograde to make a seemingly exciting month feel as though it’s an emotional wash. However, once we are deep in May, we’ll find that there is plenty of sparky energy to ignite our passions and visions — even if Mercury’s drama, unpredictability, and annoyances slows down the vibe. May the force be with you…
LIFESTYLE
In Style

The Best Engagement Ring Style for Every Zodiac Sign

While we do enjoy a romantic surprise, in 2022, it's not unusual to pick out your own engagement ring — or at least provide a few hints. After all, you likely want something that suits you and your own personal style, and, if you care about astrology, you'll want it to align with your zodiac sign, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected Most by April's Solar Eclipse

From being pushed to have a relationship-defining talk to addressing heavy-duty emotions rooted in the past, a full moon brings intensity and drama to everyday moments. On the flip side, new moons present us with a chance to set a powerful intention or plant seeds that we want to see come to fruition over the course of a new lunar cycle. In both cases, we're generally invited to work with the astrological energy of the moment.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

This zodiac sign is always in search of perfection

Fortunately, we all know that nobody is perfect. But beware of this astrological sign. perfection in everything they undertake. And often, this can cause them a lot of problems in their daily life! They seek to eliminate all of life's hazards. The ultimate quest for perfection. There is one astrological...
LIFESTYLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Horoscope: Lucky colors for each Astrological sign

Color me lucky USA TODAY Network What colors are the lucky ones for the Zodiac sign you were born under? Glad you asked because Tarot.com delivers the answers.Aries Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK RedTaurus USA TODAY Network GreenGemini Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports YellowCancer Christine Peterson/Telegram & Gazette White and silverLeo Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen GoldVirgo USAT Green and brownLibra USAT Pink and blueScorpio USAT BlackSagitarrius USAT PurpleCapricorn Felix K'stle/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Brown and grayAquarius USAT BluePisces USAT Light green11
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Cancer—Your May Horoscope Says You’re Basking In Popularity

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re crawling out of your shell and letting the world see how beautiful you really are. As your Cancer May 2022 horoscope begins, you may be surprised by the people you join forces with and even more uplifted by your hopes and ideals. On May 5, the sun will join forces with Uranus in Taurus, showing you a new way to connect with and influence the world. Network with meaning, Cancer! However, as Mercury stations retrograde in your intuitive 12th house on May 10, you may be relying more on your gut...
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Taurus season: See what your horoscope says about you this month

Although this Taurus season brings the promise of smooth and delightful renewal, it also features the intense contrast of a heavy full moon lunar eclipse, prompting us to ride the waves of lightness. Shortcuts: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, PiscesAround May 15th, the day of the Lunar Eclipse, it will be especially important to stay on your toes and out of harm’s way. Regardless, we’ll get to continue enjoying the Venus, Jupiter, and Neptune conjunction in Pisces—truly one of the most picturesque combos imaginable, infusing our realities with an extra dose of the supernatural...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aquarius—Your May Horoscope Says You’re Taking On A New Responsibility

Click here to read the full article. Brace yourself, because this month is gonna be a doozy, Aquarius. After all, your Aquarius May 2022 horoscope begins with a powerful opportunity to create change in your life. However, as the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus on May 5, you may feel somewhat tied down, as if you don’t know how to make your loved ones happy. This uncertainty is encouraging you to break away from meddlesome traditions and start writing your own! Although Mercury retrograde begins on May 10, this retrograde doesn’t have to be a negative experience. After all,...
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

