Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Good to go Sunday

 3 days ago

Crosby (upper body) will be in Sunday's Game 7 lineup against the Rangers, Jason...

CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Designated for assignment

Knapp was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Knapp saw sporadic playing time while serving as the Pirates' backup catcher early in the season, and he hit just .129 with a double, two runs and two RBI over 11 games during the first month and a half of the year. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Tyler Heineman was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Won't return Wednesday

McCutchen (illness) won't be activated from the COVID-19 injured list for Wednesday's series finale versus Atlanta, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The veteran outfielder was scheduled for a full workout Tuesday, and the team apparently wants to give him a couple more days to keep ramping up before he rejoins the active roster. McCutchen is now expected to be activated for Friday's series opener against the Nationals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi carted off after suffering left leg injury vs. Red Sox

The Houston Astros lost right-hander Jake Odorizzi to a potentially serious left leg injury Monday night. Odorizzi crumbled to the ground after breaking toward first base to cover the bag in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox (GameTracker), and had to be carted off the field. The Astros say he exited with "left lower leg discomfort" and will be evaluated further.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kyle Crick: Sent back to Triple-A

Crick was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The right-hander served as the 27th man for Tuesday's twin bill and delivered a scoreless inning during the nightcap. He'll now return to Charlotte, where he has a 5:3 K:BB over four shutout frames this season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago-born rookie Suwinski homers for Pirates, Cubs' win streak ends

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Jack Suwinski, who attended high school 20 minutes from Wrigley Field, hit a tiebreaking home run and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cubs 3-2 Wednesday night, ending Chicago's four-game winning streak.Suwinski made his major league debut this season and began the day hitting .183 with two homers.With the score 2-all, the 23-year-old outfielder from Taft High School opened the fifth inning with a drive off Drew Smyly (1-5) that barely cleared the center field wall.Michael Chavis' single in the third snapped the Pirates' scoreless streak of 20 innings. They scored in the eighth inning of Sunday's...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Retreats to bench

Almora is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians. While Tyler Naquin received two turns as the Reds' designated hitter and while TJ Friedl sat out Sunday's 1-0 loss, Almora picked up starts in center field in each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series in Pittsburgh. Both Naquin and Friedl are back in the outfield Tuesday and Tyler Stephenson (head) and Kyle Farmer (general soreness) are healed from their minor injuries coming out of Monday's off day, so Almora is expected to serve as a fourth outfielder moving forward. He'll likely lose his spot on the 26-man active roster whenever Nick Senzel (illness) is ready to return from the COVID-19-related injured list.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Gets game action at spring complex

Meyers (shoulder) played designated hitter in an extended spring training game Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The game action was Meyers' first since November shoulder surgery. He still has steps to take before he's ready to return to the big-league roster, but it looks as though he could be nearing a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates, Cubs clear benches after confrontation between Daniel Vogelbach and Willson Contreras

The benches cleared briefly and without incident during the fourth inning of Tuesday night's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs (GameTracker). The drama began after Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach attempted to score from third base on a fly out off the bat of Yoshi Tsutsugo. Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki made an accurate throw to the plate that beat Vogelbach by a fair margin, however, affording catcher Willson Contreras ample time to apply a tag.
CHICAGO, IL

