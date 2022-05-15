ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston police search for sexual assault suspect

By Ross Cristantiello
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The incident occurred early Saturday morning near Harrison Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhHQP_0ff9CqiT00
Police are searching for this suspect in connection to an alleged rape in downtown Boston. Boston Police Department

Police are searching for a suspect in connection to an alleged rape in downtown Boston.

At 6:30 a.m. Saturday, members of the BPD Sexual Assault Unit responded to a report of a rape in the area of Harrison Avenue, according to a press release.

The suspect is described as a man in his twenties, standing about five-foot-eight with a medium build. Police said he was wearing a black jacket, blue shorts, and gray sneakers. The suspect was driving a black four-door Honda Fit with possible temporary out-of-state registration plates, according to the release.

The Sexual Assault Unit is actively reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

Anyone wishing to assist the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ut1j4_0ff9CqiT00
The suspect was seen driving a black Honda Fit.

BPD also released various safety tips with the announcement. They encourage people to be aware of their surroundings, to keep their heads up, and to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas. Police also encourage walking in groups, keeping one earbud out if listening to music, and calling 911 if someone believes they are being followed.

“If confronted, believe in your ability to fight back and defend yourself. Creating distance and yelling words like ‘fire,’ ‘help,’ or ‘rape’ are smart ways of drawing attention and alerting people that you need help,” the release stated. “Trust your instincts and understand that anyone at any time can be a victim of crime. Never assume ‘It won’t ever happen to me.’”

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Officials complete investigation into fatal Newton shooting

A judge concluded that the officers who killed Michael Conlon were not criminally responsible. Officials have completed their investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Newton man in January 2021. Following an inquest, Judge Jeanmarie Carroll said that the officers involved are not criminally responsible for the death of Michael Conlon. The 28-year-old entered a candy store with a knife, prompting a deadly interaction with the police.
NEWTON, MA
Boston

Cops arrest 5 in Revere Beach brawl; one juvenile hospitalized

Police said most of those arrested were juveniles. Five people — mostly juveniles — are facing a range of charges after a series of fights reportedly broke out near the bandstand at Revere Beach on Saturday evening. The incident sent at least one boy to Massachusetts General Hospital...
REVERE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston

Woman accused of N.H. murder arrested in Boston

Stephanie Beard, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder and theft. A woman accused of killing a Manchester man on Friday was arrested on Saturday in Boston, according to a statement on Sunday from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. Stephanie Beard, 34,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Boston Police#Sexual Assault#Downtown Boston#Violent Crime#The Sexual Assault Unit
Boston

Two more confirmed dead after Worcester fire

In total, officials have confirmed four people died. The death toll of the massive fire in Worcester that occurred on Saturday continues to climb. On Saturday, officials said two residents had died. Acting Fire Chief Martin Dyer said Monday that two additional victims were found in the wreckage on Gage Street, WCVB reported. K-9 units were used to recover one victim at 8 a.m., and another at 1 p.m.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

2 manholes explode on Boylston Street in Boston near Prudential Center

No injuries were reported. Two manholes exploded on Boylston Street in downtown Boston around noon on Tuesday, the Boston Fire Department reported. The fire department said they responded to the manhole fires around 12:45 p.m. The manholes that exploded were relatively close together, at 775 and 800 Boylston St., firefighters...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston

City Council proposal calls for hiring hundreds of Boston residents as flaggers at construction sites

The city currently requires Boston police officers to be used at construction sites. On Wednesday, Boston City Council once again broached a tricky subject: civilian flaggers for construction projects. Councilor Kendra Lara proposed the creation of a city office that would hire hundreds of residents to flag traffic at Boston’s many construction sites, Universal Hub reported.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

The MBTA has released a map of its new proposed bus network. Here’s what to know.

“This is something we’ve been working on for a number of years." In five years, MBTA officials hope that buses will run to many more areas, much more frequently. As part of the transit agency’s new Bus Network Redesign, 275,000 more residents will have access to high-frequency service, meaning a bus every 15 minutes or less, every day of the week, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a Monday presentation.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy